On the eve of India’s 79th Independence Day, President Murmu paid tribute to Partition victims, hailed India’s democratic journey, honoured freedom fighters, and previewed 2025 celebrations at the Red Fort under the Naya Bharat theme, led by PM Modi.

On the eve of India’s 79th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu delivered a heartfelt and reflective address to the nation, blending pride in the country’s achievements with solemn remembrance of one of its most painful chapters, the Partition of 1947. Speaking from the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, she urged every Indian to hold close both the joy of freedom and the lessons of history.

A Pride Shared by Every Indian

Opening her address, President Murmu expressed her “heartiest greetings” to the nation, calling Independence Day and Republic Day “days of great enthusiasm” that remind every citizen of their identity as proud Indians. She noted that the 15th of August is a date deeply etched in the collective memory of the nation, a beacon for generations who dreamt of liberation from colonial rule.

She recalled how men and women, across regions, religions, and communities, came together during the freedom struggle, their shared optimism and sacrifices forming the foundation of today’s India. “Their struggle was marked by robust optimism, which has continued to propel our progress since Independence too,” she said, urging citizens to salute the tricolour in honour of all freedom fighters.

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: Lessons from History

The President’s address came on Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas (Partition Horrors Remembrance Day), observed annually on August 14. She urged the nation never to forget the violence, displacement, and trauma of 1947, describing it as one of the largest forced migrations in human history. “As we look back on the past, we must not forget the pain inflicted by the Partition of the country. Terrible violence was witnessed, and millions were forced to relocate due to Partition. Today, we pay tributes to the victims of the follies of history,” she said.

The Partition, which accompanied India’s independence from British rule, split the subcontinent into India and Pakistan, uprooting millions. Provinces like Punjab and Bengal bore the brunt of communal riots, mass killings, looting, starvation, and widespread sexual violence. President Murmu reminded citizens that the wounds of those days remain etched in the national consciousness, and that unity and empathy are essential to heal and move forward.

India’s Democratic Transition, A Global Example

In a notable section of her speech, the President celebrated India’s political journey post-1947, highlighting the country’s seamless transition to democracy despite deep social and economic challenges. “After regaining our freedom, we also became a democracy with universal adult franchise,” she said. This bold step, taken without restrictions of gender, religion, or class, contrasted with other democracies where voting rights were extended only gradually.

Calling India “the mother of democracy,” she traced the roots of this ethos to ancient republics, noting that the adoption of the Constitution gave a strong foundation to democratic governance. “We built democratic institutions that strengthened the practice of democracy. We prize our Constitution and our democracy above everything else,” she emphasised.

Honouring the Freedom Fighters

The President reminded the nation that Independence Day is more than just a celebration of freedom, it is also a tribute to the countless men and women who fought and sacrificed for the country’s liberty.

“During the long years of colonial rule, generations of Indians dreamt of the day of independence… As we salute the tricolour tomorrow, we will also be paying homage to the memory of all freedom fighters whose sacrifices won India Independence on the 15th of August, 78 years ago,” she said. Her words carried both reverence for the past and an implicit call to safeguard the values for which those freedom fighters gave their lives.

79th Independence Day Celebrations: Naya Bharat Theme

This year’s celebrations, to be held on August 15, 2025, will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi. The Prime Minister will hoist the National Flag and address the nation, setting the tone for the day’s events across the country. The theme for 2025 is Naya Bharat, a vision of a prosperous, secure, and confident India that is making 'giant strides' towards the government’s target of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047. The President noted that the Independence Day platform is not only a time for celebration but also for reflection, an opportunity to assess how far India has come and to renew its collective resolve for the future.

Balancing Memory and Aspiration

President Murmu’s address was a careful balance between remembrance and aspiration. While she delved into the deep scars left by Partition, her speech was equally infused with optimism for the path ahead. She framed the remembrance of historical pain not as a reason for bitterness, but as a means of fortifying national unity and resilience.

Her emphasis on democracy, inclusivity, and constitutional values reinforced the idea that India’s strength lies not only in its economic or military achievements but in its capacity to uphold principles that foster equality and justice.

A Call for Unity in a Changing India

The President's closing message was both a celebration of what India has achieved and a call to protect and nurture those gains. In the face of internal challenges and external pressures, she urged citizens to stand together, guided by the shared values of freedom, equality, and fraternity.

As India prepares to mark its 79th Independence Day, her words serve as a reminder that progress is built on the twin pillars of remembering the past and striving for a better future. The tricolour, she implied, is not just a flag but a symbol of sacrifices made, challenges overcome, and dreams yet to be realised.