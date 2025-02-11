President Draupadi Murmu prays for nation's prosperity during visit to Bade Hanuman Mandir and Akshayvat

President Draupadi Murmu took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj's Mahakumbh, visited sacred sites like Akshayvat and Saraswati Koop, and offered prayers at the Bade Hanuman Temple. She also explored the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Center, praising the integration of technology with the religious event.

Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 10:22 AM IST

On Monday, President Draupadi Murmu arrived in Prayagraj, where she took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam and experienced the grandeur and divinity of Mahakumbh. Following this, she visited Akshayvat and Saraswati Koop and offered prayers at the Bade Hanuman Temple. She was accompanied by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during her visit.

After performing the sacred bath, the President proceeded to Akshayvat, a revered site in Sanatan culture, symbolizing immortality. The Puranas also highlight its spiritual significance. She then visited Saraswati Koop, a sacred well associated with Maa Saraswati.

At the Bade Hanuman Temple, she prayed for the well-being and prosperity of the nation. The temple’s Mahant and Peethadheeshwar of Baghambari Peeth, Balbir Giri, conducted the ritualistic worship and presented her with a replica of the temple as a token of reverence.

President Draupadi Murmu also endorsed the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to integrate religious events with modern technology. 

She visited the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Center, which uses advanced technology to provide detailed insights into the Mahakumbh fair. The center aims to enhance the experience of devotees from India and abroad, allowing them to connect more closely with the spiritual grandeur of Maha Kumbh. 

The President toured the center, as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath briefed her on its features and significance.

