Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor slammed the BJP for prioritising Gujarat for factories over Bihar. He also attacked the ruling NDA and opposition Mahagathbandhan, questioning Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav's leadership in the state.

'Jungle Raj of Lalten?': Kishor Slams NDA, Mahagathbandhan

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Saturday slammed the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of giving more priority to Gujarat while ignoring Bihar in setting up factories. "They (BJP) take votes from Bihar, so they should also set up factories in Bihar. For the last 15 years, PM Modi has set up factories in Gujarat, not in Bihar," Prashant Kishor said in a campaign rally.

Slamming the opposition's Mahagathbandhan and ruling NDA alliance, Kishor said, "Is this acceptable to you? 'Nitish Chacha rahenge ki jayenge?' Do you want 'Lalu ka Lalten'? Jungle Raj of Lalten? Now, if you don't vote for Lalu, Nitish, or Modi, then who is left?"

Questions Amit Shah on Land for Industries

Earlier in the day, taking a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement of "no land" in Bihar, he questioned how land was available for major road projects but not for setting up industries and employing Bihar's youth. "Earlier, the migrant workers were voting for the NDA... Today they are not. They want factories and jobs in Bihar... HM Amit Shah is saying there's no land for factories in Bihar... You people should ask him if there is no land for factories, then where did they get the land in Bihar to build the big roads connecting Punjab and Bengal with Gujarat? So if you want to build roads, national highways, then there is land in Bihar, but if you want to build factories for the children of Bihar, then there is no land here..." he said.

Record Voter Turnout in First Phase of Bihar Polls

The first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar concluded peacefully on Thursday, with a record voter turnout of 65.08% of voters participating in the assembly polls. The remaining 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 11. Counting will take place on November 14.

The CEO of Bihar stated that the first phase of the assembly elections was successfully conducted on November 6, 2025, across 121 seats in 18 districts of the state.

According to the CEO, the average voter turnout in the 2020 Bihar Assembly General Elections was 57.29 per cent, while the turnout for the 2024 Lok Sabha General Elections stood at 56.28 per cent. This reflects an overall increase in voter participation in the state compared to the previous two elections.

The CEO of Bihar stated that this year's election in the state saw a 7.79 per cent increase in voter turnout compared to the 2020 Bihar Assembly General Elections. Additionally, there was an 8.8 per cent increase in voter turnout compared to the 2024 Lok Sabha General Elections.

NDA, Mahagathbandhan Vie for Power as Jan Suraaj Debuts

While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the BJP, JD(U), HAMS, LJP (RV), and others, is looking to retain power for a second term, the Mahagathbandhan, comprising Congress, RJD, left parties, and VIP, is looking to get back to power. Jan Suraaj party has also made a debut in the electoral fray, contesting in more than 200 seats on its own.