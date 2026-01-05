Goa CM Pramod Sawant launched the new edition of 'History That India Ignored' by ANI Chairman Prem Prakash. Sawant praised the book for its role in bringing neglected chapters of India's freedom struggle to the younger generation.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday launched the new edition of 'History That India Ignored', a book authored by veteran journalist and Asian News International (ANI) Chairman Prem Prakash.

Addressing the event, the Chief Minister lauded the ANI Chairman for the book, stating that it will help ensure that the truth of the country's freedom struggle reaches people, especially the younger generation. "This is not just a release of the book, it is a reaffirmation of the national responsibility to remember, recognise and restore our collective memories of those chapters of history that were either neglected or deliberately misrepresented. I would congratulate Prem Prakash ji, the publisher and everyone associated with these important publications for bringing out the new edition of 'History that India ignored'. Releasing such a book is not merely an event, it is an act of national service. Books like these ensure that the truth about the freedom struggle reaches the people, especially the younger generation," Sawant said. "In an era where selective narratives often dominated public discourse, the book stands for its commitment to evidence documentation and intellectual honesty. The book powerfully records the sacrifice of hundreds of unsung freedom fighters," he added.

Book Corrects Misrepresented History

The Chief Minister noted that the second edition of the book 'History That India Ignored' has narrated in detail Veer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's life and sacrifice, which has been "grossly misrepresented by vested interest for decades." "I would especially like to mention that the details and factually the accounts of Veer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's life and sacrifice......His struggle has been grossly misrepresented by vested interests for decades. Prem Prakash ji has carefully explained how Savarkar was wrongfully arrested...I strongly recommend this chapter to every student and reader of history. The book has also brought attention to the battle of Imphal by the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's Indian National Army."

Highlighting Goa's Liberation Struggle

Pramod Sawant said that a chapter in the book is dedicated to Goa's freedom struggle. "As Chief Minister of Goa, a chapter of the book that holds special significance for me is that on the Liberation of Goa from Portuguese rule. Goa's freedom struggle came much later than that of the rest of India and involved extraordinary courage, sacrifice, and popular participation. Thousands of Goans resisted colonial rule, faced imprisonment and laid down their lives so that Goa can become an integral part of India. Unfortunately, the Goa liberation struggle hasn't received the national attention it deserves. This book makes an important contribution by highlighting these chapters of history. It is noteworthy to mention that Prem Prakash ji personally witnessed the historic moment when the Portuguese administration surrendered and left Goa," Sawant stated.

Prem Prakash's book revisits the untold stories from the Indian freedom struggle that are not commonly known but essential for the spirit of India. (ANI)