NCP's Praful Patel has clarified he is not a candidate for the party's national president role following Ajit Pawar's death. He emphasized a democratic process will decide the leadership and defended Sunetra Pawar's appointment as Deputy CM.

Patel Denies Presidential Ambitions

National Working President of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Praful Patel on Tuesday clarified that he is not in the running for the NCP national president position, emphasising that the party will follow a democratic process to decide on the leadership. He also expressed disappointment at misleading statements about the party's internal matters following Ajit Pawar's demise on January 28, 2026 in a plane crash at Baramati.

"Today, in my capacity as the National Working President, I am responsibly ensuring the transition after Ajit Pawar. Who will become what, when, and how; that responsibility lies with me, and I am fulfilling it. We are one party, but it has two parts: the legislative part and the organisational party structure. We have completed the legislative part. What remains is the party organisation. However, regarding the party and about me personally, misleading and contradictory statements have started coming out, which are completely baseless. Now, tell me, when I am the National Working President of the party, whose responsibility is it to carry out this entire process? It is mine. At the national level, this responsibility rests with me, and at the state level, it is Sunil Tatkare's responsibility. Just as we respected everyone's sentiments while making decisions regarding Sunetra ji, we will do the same for the party, and everything will be done strictly in accordance with established procedures. Despite this, some people are making absurd and irresponsible statements. There are even some individuals who have never participated in political or electoral processes, who have not secured even a single vote in their lives, yet they are making statements about us," said Patel while addressing a press conference.

Patel strongly denied reports that he was appointed the National President of the NCP following the death of Ajit Pawar. He labelled these reports as "totally baseless" and "lacking any truth."

"I have worked as the National Working President in both the Nationalist Congress Party under the leadership of Sharad Pawar and the NCP under the leadership of Ajit Pawar, and I am continuing in that role even today. Following Ajit Dada's passing, it's with deep sorrow that I note misleading and contradictory statements about me are being made across various platforms and by individuals, including those with no association with our party," he said.

Defends Sunetra Pawar's Appointment as Deputy CM

Sunetra Pawar, the wife of the late Ajit Pawar, for a key role in the party. She has assumed the role of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and has been appointed guardian minister for the Beed and Pune districts, roles previously held by her husband.

Addressing concerns over her, Patel said, "We elected Sunetra ji as the leader of the legislature party, and on the same day, she was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister. This decision has been subject to various statements from some people, which is deeply unfortunate. Who will be our party leader is an internal matter. Considering public sentiment and the feelings of our MLAs, we collectively decided to appoint Sunetra ji as Deputy Chief Minister."

Addressing Criticism

Patel further questioned others' discomfort with this decision. "Some people are questioning why others are facing discomfort over this decision, saying it was done in haste or it was a time of mourning. That's their personal matter," he added.

"Whether it is Raj Thackeray or someone speaking on a 9 a.m. news bulletin, do they get to decide matters of our party? We will make decisions for our party, and we are in the process of doing so. Following Ajit Dada's passing, I am writing with deep sorrow to report that misleading and contradictory statements about me are being made across various platforms by individuals with no association with our party," said Patel.

He further added that all senior NCP leaders, including Chhagan Bhujbal, himself, Dilip Walse Patil, and Sunil Tatkare, met Sunetra ji and her two sons, conveyed condolences, and assured them that the Nationalist Congress Party stands with their family. "She showed great maturity and said that Ajit Dada himself never liked to stop his belief that life must go on. We are deeply saddened by Dada's passing, but she respected our appeal and accepted our request. She then came to Mumbai and took the oath of office. Everything that has happened is an internal matter for our party, but the unnecessary statements from outsiders in this matter are incomprehensible," he added.

Succession to be an Internal Party Matter

Patel emphasised that the party's decisions are internal matters and will be made in accordance with established procedures, adding that the decision on the party president will be made by the right person and will occur without his participation. "I am sitting here before you today as an elected representative of the people of Maharashtra, and the party's decisions will be taken in the most appropriate manner, strictly following due process. Only a suitable and capable person will be chosen apart from me... what more can I say? Our party is strong. We will take the right decisions for our party and will choose the right person. I have also given you a hint about who will become the National President, it will be a deserving and capable individual apart from me," he added.

Merger with Sharad Pawar Faction Not a Priority

Patel further said that the party is focused on settling internal matters before considering a merger with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction. "As far as a merger is concerned, first we will settle all internal party matters and then think about other things. That issue is not before us today. Right now, the issue before us is who will lead our legislative wing, which has already been decided and who will lead the party organisation. That process is currently underway," he added. (ANI)

