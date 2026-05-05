A house in West Bengal's Amdanga was allegedly vandalised by TMC workers, with the resident claiming his family was beaten for voting for the BJP. Police and central forces have arrived at the spot to restore order following the post-poll violence.

Amid reports of post-poll violence in West Bengal, a house was allegedly vandalised in the Amdanga constituency on late Tuesday night. Madan Morol, the resident, alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers targeted his residence and allegedly "beat them up" as retribution for voting for the BJP. Following the incident, a combined team of police and central forces arrived at the spot to restore order and assess the situation.

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"We voted for BJP, so yesterday late night, 40-50 Trinamool miscreants came and vandalised our house and beat us up. After getting information from the police, the police and the central forces came to the spot. I am very scared," Morol told reporters here.

BJP Alleges 'Jihadi' Attack

Arjun Singh, the BJP candidate from the Noapara Assembly constituency, alleged that the house was attacked under the direction of the TMC. Expressing concern over the incident, Singh declared that he would take up the matter with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to demand safety for the victims. "A Sanatani family lives here, and a Jihadi force attacked them under the direction of Trinamool last night. An attempt was made to kill them. The role of the police station is suspicious. The Jihadi rule in Bengal has ended. I will talk to the Election Commission and ask them to take some steps. Hindus gathered together and did not let them (the TMC) form the government," Singh told reporters.

BJP Records Historic Win in 2026 Polls

This comes after the declaration of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results, which have triggered a political earthquake, marking a dramatic end to Mamata Banerjee's long-standing dominance and propelling the BJP into power with a commanding majority. BJP won 206 seats in West Bengal, recording a historic win in the state, outperforming its 77-seat tally in the 2021 Assembly elections. Trinamool Congress, which swept the last assembly poll by winning 212 seats, finished a distant second with 80 seats. (ANI)