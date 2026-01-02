Poonch Police attached immovable property worth Rs 13.36 lakh belonging to Jamal Lone, a Pakistan-based terror handler. The land is located in Tehsil Mandi. Lone was declared a Proclaimed Offender by a court in connection with an old FIR.

In a decisive legal action against terrorism and anti-national elements operating from across the border, Poonch Police have attached an immovable property belonging to a Pakistan-based terror handler, in compliance with the directions of the Court, according to a release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The attachment has been effected in connection with FIR No. 07/2002 registered at Police Station Mandi under Sections 2/3 of the E&IMCO Act.

Details of Attached Property

The attached property comprises 06 Kanal 13.5 Marlas of land, falling under Khasra Nos. 291, 292, 287, 271, 222, 222/1, 221, 186, 180 and 97 (min), situated in Tehsil Mandi, District Poonch, with an assessed value of approximately Rs. 13.36 lakh.

Action Against Proclaimed Offender

The attached property belongs to Jamal Lone, alias Jamala, son of Sultan Lone, alias Sultana, resident of Chamber Kanari, Tehsil Mandi, District Poonch, who is presently operating as a Pakistan-based terror handler.

The accused had earlier exfiltrated to Pakistan/PoJK and has since been actively involved in activities inimical to the security and sovereignty of the nation. Owing to his continued evasion of the legal process, the accused was declared a Proclaimed Offender by the Court.

Execution of Court Order

Despite sustained efforts by Poonch Police to secure his arrest, he remained beyond the reach of law, compelling the Court to order attachment of his immovable property. Acting upon these directions, the attachment was executed by the Poonch Police in close coordination with the Revenue Department, after following all due legal procedures, verification, and documentation. (ANI)