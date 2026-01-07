BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla slammed a 'Bhadkau Bhaijaan Committee' for instigating stone pelting during an MCD demolition in Delhi. AIMIM's Owaisi alleged procedural lapses. Delhi police arrested five in connection with the incident.

BJP Slams 'Bhadkau Bhaijaan Committee'

Bharatiya Janata Party National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party over the stone pelting incident near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid at Turkman Gate during a MCD demolition drive, alleging that a so-called 'jamaat', which he termed the "BBC - Bhadkau Bhaijaan Committee" actively instigates people and supports illegal activities.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

This comes after around 25-30 people pelted stones at police and MCD officials who had arrived at Turkman Gate with JCBs to demolish illegal encroachment, as per a High Court order. Poonawalla asserted that the "religious structure was not touched" and the action was taken "only against illegal encroachments".

'Habitual Instigators'

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said, "The religious structure was not even touched, and the action was taken only against illegal encroachments. There is a 'jamaat' in our country called the 'BBC- Bhadkau Bhaijaan Committee' which instigates people and supports illegal activities."

Taking aim at what he described as habitual instigators, Poonawalla said, "This 'BBC' gets active when the CAA and Waqf laws were passed. We have seen how a Samajwadi Party MP has also joined this 'BBC'."

Following the stone-pelting incidents during the demolition exercise, the BJP spokesperson called for accountability. "There should be a probe into who was involved in stone pelting," the BJP leader further said.

AIMIM Alleges Procedural Lapses

Criticising the demolition drive, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged procedural lapses and loss of Waqf property. Owaisi told ANI, "The fact is that this whole land belongs to Waqf. On 12th November, the Delhi HC indeed gave a judgment. The surprising thing is that the petitioner, Save India Foundation, with an RSS background, went to court. The court ordered a survey, but in this Waqf was not a party."

5 Arrested, Demolition as per HC Order

Meanwhile, Delhi police said five persons were arrested in connection with the stone pelting incident near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid at Turkman Gate, where the MCD carried out a demolition drive.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducted a demolition drive at the encroached area in the vicinity of Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid at Turkman Gate near Ramlila Maidan in Delhi after the High Court's order in the early hours of January 7. Before the demolition drive, several coordination meetings were held with members of the Aman Committee and other local stakeholders to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incidents. All possible preventive and confidence-building measures were undertaken, according to Central Range Joint Commissioner of Police, Madhur Verma. (ANI)