Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pooja Bumper BR-94 Lottery 2023: Ticket sales begin; Check full prize structure, draw date and more

    The Pooja Bumper BR-94 was released by Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Thursday (Sep 21). The draw will take place on November 22 at 2 pm.

    Pooja Bumper BR-94 Lottery 2023: Ticket sales begin; Check full prize structure, draw date and more anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 4, 2023, 4:31 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The official ticket of the Pooja Bumper BR-94 Lottery 2023 was released by Kerala finance minister K N Balagopal on September 21, soon after the results of the Onam Bumper 2023. During the Navratri celebration, the Kerala Lottery Department conducts the Pooja Bumper lottery. The sale of tickets has started and the cost per ticket is Rs 300 (Ticket Price Rs 234.38 + 28% Goods and Services Tax). 

    Over 45 lakh tickets will be printed this year for a gross value of Rs 105,47,10,000. A total of Rs 39,37,60,000 will be offered as prize money.

    The Government chooses a panel of judges, and the panel supervises the draw. The panel chooses one of them to serve as chairman. In order to conduct the draw, one must operate a machine that uses random technology, or in an emergency, one may use drums and coins, as appropriate. Only after demonstrating the draw machine's operation to the panel of judges and audience members will the draw begin. 

    The official draw date of Pooja Bumper BR-94 is November 22 at 2 pm.

    Here's the prize structure of Pooja Bumper BR-94:

    1st Prize: Rs 12 crores

    2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore 

    Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh 

    3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    4th Prize: Rs 3 lakh

    5th Prize: Rs 2 lakh

    6th Prize: Rs 5000

    7th Prize: Rs 1000

    8th Prize: Rs 500

    9th Prize: Rs 300

    Any number that is discovered to be repeating will always be cancelled, and the draw will be redone. The person in charge of recording the prize number must do so as soon as it is announced in a prize register, and the judges will later confirm this by signing it. Each judge present at the Lottery draw will verify the authenticity of the prize register once the draw is complete.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2023, 4:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala man gets double life sentence for rape and murder of school girl rkn

    Kerala man gets double life sentence for rape and murder of school girl

    Centre increases LPG subsidy to Rs 300 for PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries; check details AJR

    Centre increases LPG subsidy to Rs 300 for PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries; check details

    Mahadev betting app case Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by Enforcement Directorate on October 6 gcw

    Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED on October 6 in connection with Mahadev betting app case

    Kerala: Cabinet meeting held at CM Office today; Here are key highlights rkn

    Kerala: Cabinet meeting held at CM Office today; Here are key highlights

    Trains at a glance: Railway time table 2023 out, check what's new

    Trains at a glance: Railway time table 2023 out, check what's new

    Recent Stories

    Kerala man gets double life sentence for rape and murder of school girl rkn

    Kerala man gets double life sentence for rape and murder of school girl

    'Mumbai Diaries 2' trailer: Manoj Bajpayee to Ritesh Deshmukh, here's how celebs reacted to show's trailer RKK

    'Mumbai Diaries 2' trailer: Manoj Bajpayee to Ritesh Deshmukh, here's how celebs reacted to show's trailer

    Lily to Rose: 7 enchanting white flowers ATG EAI

    Lily to Rose: 7 enchanting white flowers

    Centre increases LPG subsidy to Rs 300 for PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries; check details AJR

    Centre increases LPG subsidy to Rs 300 for PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries; check details

    Flipkart sale 2023: Dank offer is VALID on iPhone 14, leaves internet in splits vkp

    Flipkart sale 2023: Dank offer is VALID on iPhone 14, leaves internet in splits

    Recent Videos

    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon