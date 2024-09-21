Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi participated as a special guest at the 7th edition of the Puducherry Literary Festival 2024 in Puducherry. At the event, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi said, "One nation, one family, one future is India's message. This is the power of India. During the Corona period, we exported medicines to over 150 countries. This is the power of India. This is India."

Jenny Hosier said that fear is the most beautiful word. He said that people should be made to feel insecure, nurtured, and grown. When a sense of insecurity grows among the public, it frightens them and makes them act against public trust. These are all things that Jenny says. Anarchists are using this because they don't want India to grow. We need to be careful about this.

While speaking at the event, he said, "Today, people from many countries consider us a role model. When we hosted the G20 summit last year, its aim was Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Our ancestors inherited the vision of one world, family, and future. India exemplified this by including the African Union in the G20 at that conference."

"We saw the power of India when the world was in the grip of Corona. Then, some developed Western countries discovered the vaccine. It was expected that the developed countries would share the vaccines with other countries during that crisis. But that's when their vaccine nationalism grew. They stockpiled more vaccines than they needed. We have to thank our scientists. That's when we discovered the vaccine. We shared it with over 150 countries, " he added.

While concluding the event, TN governor RN Ravi said, "India is expected to bring world peace. We see a new India every day. It is the responsibility of all of us to build this new India. We must reach our full potential wherever we are, whatever field we belong to. This is India's golden age. This is the time when dreams come true. In the last 10 years, the people of this country have proved that what was considered impossible is possible. This is the time to achieve. This Pondicherry Literary Festival enlightens people. Even if it is as small as a spark, it will spread light to many more as a chain reaction. There is no doubt that India will prosper as a result. India will continue to lead the world."

