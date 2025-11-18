Commission for Air Quality Management, CAQM, has clarified that the reports of GRAP 4 being imposed are false and that Stage 3 of GRAP is still in effect. The public has been advised to rely only on official CAQM updates.

Social media and Google searches exploded on Tuesday with claims that Delhi-NCR had entered GRAP Stage 4, the highest level of pollution restrictions. Several news outlets even reported that Stage 4 had been imposed. However, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has now officially denied these reports, confirming that GRAP Stage 3 remains in force and no emergency-level restrictions have been activated, according to Indian Express.

According to CAQM, only GRAP Stage 3 remains in effect as of now for Delhi-NCR and there's no change to the existing status, yet.

What AQI above 400 means for your health

An AQI of 0-50 is considered good. An AQI of 400 and above is 'severe'. But an AQI close to 600 is far beyond that limit and is seen as extremely toxic even for healthy adults. At this level:

The air contains extremely high levels of PM2.5 and PM10 particles.

These particles enter the lungs and even the bloodstream.

Short outdoor exposure can cause breathing trouble, chest tightness, burning eyes, headaches, and coughing.

Long exposure can trigger serious health risks.

Children are the most vulnerable because their lungs are still developing.

Doctors warn that even 10-15 minutes outdoors in AQI 600 air can cause sudden respiratory stress. At this stage, people are advised to stay indoors, shut windows, run air purifiers if possible, and avoid any physical activity outside.

When is GRAP Stage 4 activated

Stage 4 is enforced only when pollution enters the 'Severe Plus' or 'Emergency' category. This happens when:

AQI crosses 450 for 48 hours or

AQI suddenly spikes far above 500 in a short period.

This week, both situations were seen. Several areas like Anand Vihar, Noida Sector 62, and Narela showed AQI between 580 and 620.

Once Stage 4 is declared, the rulebook demands immediate action to cut pollution sources.

Stage 4: the hardest restrictions now in force

Stage 4 adds the toughest restrictions and includes all actions from Stages 1, 2 and 3.

1. Complete ban on truck entry into Delhi

All trucks and commercial vehicles except those carrying essentials are banned from entering Delhi. Only the following can enter:

CNG trucks

Electric trucks

LNG trucks

BS-VI diesel vehicles carrying essential goods

This restriction is meant to reduce diesel pollution, a major contributor to winter smog.

2. Complete halt of construction work

All construction work across Delhi-NCR is stopped, including:

Government projects

Public infrastructure work

Private building sites

Road repairs

Excavation, drilling, piling and demolition

Construction dust is one of the biggest pollution sources in winter. The earlier Stage 3 ban on private construction has now been extended to all public work too.

3. Ban on non-essential commercial vehicles

Commercial vehicles coming from outside the NCR are not allowed to enter unless they run on CNG or BS-VI diesel. This aims to sharply reduce traffic emissions.

4. 50% work-from-home

All government and private offices have been directed or allowed to shift 50% of their staff to work-from-home. This is meant to reduce the number of vehicles on the road by half.

5. All restrictions from earlier stages also apply

This means:

Ban on diesel generators

Strict action on waste burning

Increased parking fees

Ban on BS-III and BS-IV diesel vehicles

Halt on non-essential construction

Dust suppression and anti-smog water sprinkling

Possible school closures depending on conditions

Together, these rules create the strongest possible emergency response to the toxic air.

Understanding how GRAP stages work

The Graded Response Action Plan has four stages:

Stage 1: Moderate to Poor

Ban on coal use in eateries

No open waste burning

Stage 2: Very Poor

Ban on diesel generator sets

Higher parking fees

Anti-smog water sprinkling

Possible entry restrictions on older diesel vehicles

Stage 3: Severe

Ban on BS-III and BS-IV diesel vehicles

Stop non-essential construction

Check stone crushers and mining

Possible closure of schools up to Class 5

Stage 4: Severe Plus (Emergency)

Ban on truck entry

Suspension of all construction

50% work-from-home

Ban on non-essential commercial vehicles

All previous restrictions enforced together

Delhi High Court plea: stop outdoor school sports in winter

The toxic air matter has also reached the Delhi High Court, where a group of minor schoolchildren filed a plea asking for a ban on outdoor sports from November to January.

The petition, filed in the case Nyasa Bedi & Ors. vs Government of NCT of Delhi, argues that sports events during severe pollution months put thousands of children at serious health risk. The students argue that:

Children are a vulnerable group

AQI regularly enters the severe zone in winter

Outdoor sports violate their right to life and health

Long-term exposure causes permanent lung damage

The plea notes that in 2023, the Delhi government stopped all sports due to pollution but later resumed them without solving the issue.

The students now want the courts to order that all major sports trials and tournaments be held outside the polluted months.

Officials urge residents to stay indoors

As the AQI stays high, people are advised to:

Avoid going out unless necessary

Wear N95 masks outdoors

Stop morning walks and jogging

Keep children indoors

Follow health advisories

Avoid burning any waste

Reduce vehicle use

Delhi-NCR continues to face one of its worst pollution phases, and experts expect the air to remain toxic for several days until strong winds or rain provide relief.

(With ANI inputs)