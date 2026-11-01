Polling for urban local body elections in Andhra Pradesh has begun peacefully. Over 36,000 police personnel are deployed across 4,372 locations to ensure a secure process for voters during this significant mid-term political test for the NDA.

Polling Commences in Parvathipuram Manyam

Polling for urban local body elections began peacefully in two municipalities and one Nagar Panchayat in Parvathipuram Manyam district on Sunday, with voters arriving at polling stations to exercise their franchise. Election officials commenced the process at the scheduled time, with voting underway across all wards. Polling staff have made arrangements to ensure voters do not face any inconvenience, while tight security has been deployed at sensitive polling centres to prevent untoward incidents. State Tribal Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani, accompanied by her family, cast her vote at Ward No. 23 of Salur Municipality.

Security and Voter Participation in Visakhapatnam

Meanwhile, polling in Visakhapatnam is also progressing peacefully, with police maintaining security arrangements at polling stations. Assistant Commissioner of Police K Lakshmana Murthy said all necessary protocols and security measures were being followed and that political groups were cooperating with the police. “Everything is peaceful here. One MLA candidate has come, and we are monitoring people from other parties as well. Both groups are cooperating fully with the police. Till now, everything is clear and very peaceful. Visakhapatnam city is entirely peaceful and polling is being conducted in a very peaceful manner,” he said.

He further said restrictions around polling stations were being strictly enforced, with unauthorised persons not allowed within the 100-metre radius. “All necessary protocols and policing measures are being strictly maintained. As per standard restrictions around polling stations, individuals must remain outside the 100-metre radius. We do not allow unauthorised people inside that zone,” he added.

Candidate Appeals and Election Process

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) mayoral candidate for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, Varudu Kalyani, also cast her vote at AU English Medium School. Appealing to citizens to participate in the election, Kalyani described voting as an important democratic right. “Vote is the powerful weapon of the common man. Everyone should exercise their right to vote and pave the way for the development of Visakhapatnam,” she said. She also alleged that polling agents in some areas had not been provided with voting forms and urged officials to take steps to ensure peaceful polling.

Polling is underway for the Urban Local Body (ULB) elections in Andhra Pradesh. Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm across 92 urban local bodies, comprising 13 Municipal Corporations and 79 Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats. The election is being seen as the first major mid-term political test for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu since it assumed office after a landslide win in the 2024 Assembly elections. Polling is scheduled for November 1, with repolling, if required, on November 2. Counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on November 3. Over 36,000 police personnel have been deployed across 4,372 polling locations to ensure a peaceful process, following minor clashes between the TDP and the opposition YSRCP during the nomination phase.

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