    Policeman in UP CM Yogi Adityanath's security detail shoots himself in head; check details

    It is reported that the incident took place on Friday. The deceased, Sandeep Yadav, was scheduled to join duty on Saturday, Additional Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Mishra said.

    First Published Feb 25, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

    Uttar Pradesh Police has said that a police personnel, who was deputed in the security of State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath died after he accidentally shot himself in the head with his service revolver.

    "Yadav was cleaning his revolver at his house located within the Masauli police station limits when the gun accidentally got fired. The bullet hit him on the head and he died on the spot," the officer said.

    Yadav's body was sent for post mortem and the matter is being investigated, police said.

    In a similar incident, a Delhi Police head constable died in January this year after he shot himself with his service pistol inside Paharganj police station.

    Head constable Devender, posted in jaguar team of Delhi Police's central district shot himself at 3.30 am, they said.

    A suicide note was also been recovered in which Devender stated that he took the extreme step due to personal reasons, a senior police officer said.

    Proceedings under section 174 CrPC are being conducted. The post-mortem was conducted at the Lady Hardinge Medical College and his body has been sent to his native place in Haryana's Sonipat, the officer said.

