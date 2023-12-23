Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Police uses tear gas, water cannons against protestors at Thiruvananthapuram

    The police used tear gas and water cannons over Congress protestors who marched at the DGP office in Thiruvananthapuram. Several leaders, including K Sudhakaran, reportedly fell ill during the events and were subsequently shifted to the hospital.

    Police uses tear gas, water cannons against protestors at Thiruvananthapuram rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 23, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The police used tear gases, and water canons over Congress protestors who protested march at the DGP office at Thiruvananthapuram today. During the march, Congress workers extensively damaged banners related to the Navakerala Sadas. The tensions escalated when stones were thrown at the police, prompting law enforcement to respond with water cannons and tear gas to disperse the activists.

    Amid the escalating violence, Opposition leader VD Satheesan had to cut end his speech. Several leaders, including K Sudhakaran, reportedly fell ill during the events and were subsequently shifted to the hospital. The incident underscores the volatile nature of the protests and the challenges faced in maintaining order during demonstrations against alleged police brutality.

    The activists took the leaders, including K Sudhakaran and MM Hassan, in a vehicle and moved them from the place. The leaders alleged that the police action was without any provocation. More Congress workers are protesting at the place.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2023, 12:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Yearender 2023: From cyclones to earthquakes, seven major natural calamities that defined this year AJR

    Yearender 2023: From cyclones to earthquakes, seven major natural calamities that defined this year

    Record breaking portrait of Lord Ram and Sita in Nepal's Janakpur (WATCH)

    Record-breaking portrait of Lord Ram and Sita in Nepal's Janakpur (WATCH)

    'Siddaramaiah polluting education sector...' BJP slams Karnataka CM over decision to withdraw Hijab ban

    'Siddaramaiah polluting education sector...' BJP slams Karnataka CM over decision to withdraw Hijab ban

    Kerala: Ripper Jayan unveils 'Pulari Viriyum Munpe' at Ernakulam Press Club; check details rkn

    Kerala: Ripper Jayan unveils 'Pulari Viriyum Munpe' at Ernakulam Press Club; check details

    Wrestlers Vs Brij Bhushan: Now, video of Sakshi Malik praising ex-WFI chief emerges on social media (WATCH)

    Wrestlers Vs Brij Bhushan: Now, video of Sakshi Malik praising ex-WFI chief emerges on social media (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Weight loss 101: 7 tips to avoid holiday fat gain RBA

    Weight loss 101: 7 tips to avoid holiday fat gain

    Malaikottai Vaaliban: When, where to watch Mohanlal's film on OTT rkn

    Malaikottai Vaaliban: When, where to watch Mohanlal's film on OTT

    Yearender 2023: From cyclones to earthquakes, seven major natural calamities that defined this year AJR

    Yearender 2023: From cyclones to earthquakes, seven major natural calamities that defined this year

    Record breaking portrait of Lord Ram and Sita in Nepal's Janakpur (WATCH)

    Record-breaking portrait of Lord Ram and Sita in Nepal's Janakpur (WATCH)

    Was Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif's modeling role model? Here's what 'Merry Christmas' star revealed SHG

    Was Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif's modeling role model? Here's what 'Merry Christmas' star revealed

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon