    Police probe Coimbatore office of Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation after Madras HC order

    Police investigate Isha Foundation's Coimbatore office a former professor alleged that his daughters are held captive and forced into servitude. Madras High Court questions Jaggi Vasudev about coercion and mind control allegations, ordering Tamil Nadu government to report on related cases.

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 4:08 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 4:08 PM IST

    Coimbatore: A police investigation is underway at the Coimbatore office of Isha Foundation, founded by Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev, following a directive from the Madras High Court. The inquiry stems from a complaint filed by a Coimbatore resident, Dr S Kamaraj, alleging that his two daughters are being held captive and forced into a life of servitude at the yoga center.

    The complainant, a former professor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, submitted a habeas corpus petition in the Madras High Court, which then questioned Jaggi Vasudev about the discrepancy in treatment between his own daughter, who is married and living a happy life, and other young women who are allegedly being coerced into renouncing worldly life. The court asked why Vasudev encourages these women to shave their heads and renounce worldly pleasures.

    The investigation was prompted by allegations that the women are being fed medications to control their minds and are forced to live in captivity. The petitioner claimed that a life without children is akin to hell.

    The petitioner alleged that on June 15, 2024, his elder daughter contacted him, revealing that her younger sister was fasting to the point of death, and would only stop if their father dropped his lawsuit against Isha Foundation.

    The Madras High Court has also directed the Tamil Nadu government to report on the actions taken regarding the cases involving Isha Foundation.

