Solar Eclipse on Sarva Pitru Amavasya: When to perform shraddh?

Lifestyle
This year, a solar eclipse is occurring on Wednesday, October 2nd, coinciding with Sarva Pitru Amavasya. This situation has raised doubts among people about the appropriate time
According to Pt. Praveen Dwivedi, Hindu dharma has several rules and traditions related to solar eclipses, such as Sutak. Shraddha should not be performed during an eclipse
According to astrologer Pt. Dwivedi, an annular solar eclipse, known as the Ring of Fire, will occur on Wednesday, October 2nd. However, this eclipse will not be visible in India
Pt. Dwivedi states that since this solar eclipse will not be visible anywhere in India, its Sutak will not be considered valid here
As the solar eclipse will not be visible in India, rituals like Shraddha and Pind Daan related to Sarva Pitru Amavasya can be performed here
Kutap Kaal is considered the most auspicious time for Shraddha. Kutap Kaal lasts until approximately 11:30 am, so Shraddha should be performed before this time