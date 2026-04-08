The Polavaram Irrigation Project in Andhra Pradesh is on track for completion by year-end. Major milestones, including the world's largest spillway with 48 gates and cofferdams, are complete. Work on the ECRF dam is advancing rapidly.

The Polavaram Irrigation Project is progressing steadily, with the Andhra Pradesh government accelerating works and targeting completion by year-end. A major milestone has been achieved with the completion of the world's largest spillway, designed to handle a massive flood discharge of 50 lakh cusecs, along with the installation of 48 hydraulic radial gates. The upper and lower cofferdams (110.78 lakh CUM) and Gap-3 concrete dam (0.81 lakh CUM) have also been fully completed. Executing these critical works, Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd has played a key role in driving the project forward with its engineering expertise and timely execution.

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Advancing Works and Future Impact

Work on the Earth Cum Rock Fill (ECRF) dams is advancing at a fast pace. Critical components such as diaphragm walls and vibro compaction are already completed, while embankment filling is currently in progress. Once completed, the project will irrigate 7.2 lakh new acres and stabilise 23.5 lakh acres, significantly boosting agriculture. It will also generate 960 MW of hydropower using Asia's largest Kaplan turbines, divert 80 TMC of surplus water to the Krishna basin, and supply 23.44 TMC of drinking water to Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the progress, A Gangadhar, General Manager, MEIL, stated that key structures like the spillway and cofferdams are complete, and with major groundwork in place, the team is confident of achieving upcoming milestones on schedule.

Unique Engineering Features

With its unique engineering features--including a right-bank spillway, left-bank powerhouse, a 6.6 km river diversion system, and India's first fish ladder--the project is set to transform irrigation, flood management, and power generation in Andhra Pradesh.

Project Implementation and Support

The Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP), which also encompasses the Godavari (Polavaram) - Krishna (Vijayawada) link project, is being implemented in the State of Andhra Pradesh and has been receiving financial support from the Government of India. (ANI)