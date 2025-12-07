Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat accused the Modi government of creating a 'poisonous atmosphere' and the BJP of 'fanaticism'. The comments were in response to suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir laying the foundation for a Babri Masjid in Murshidabad.

Congress slams BJP over 'fanaticism'

Criticism over aviation ministry

TMC MLA lays foundation for Babri Masjid

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat on Sunday said that a "poisonous" atmosphere has been created across the country under the Narendra Modi government. He further accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of believing in "fanaticism".Bhagat was responding to the recent controversy over suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir laying the foundation stone for a Babri Masjid in Murshidabad on the 33rd anniversary of the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition. "The BJP believes in fanaticism. The constitution grants the fundamental right to freedom of religion, but there should be no malice and politicisation. The way things have been done, a poisonous atmosphere has been created across the country under the Modi government," Bhagat told ANI.The Congress MP further criticised the Civil Aviation Ministry for "losing control" over everything amid the IndiGo fiasco. "How the government had no clue about these issues. The aviation ministry seems to have lost control over everything. Flight ticket fares are skyrocketing, and the situation is truly unfortunate," Bhagat said.On Saturday, Kabir laid the foundation stone for the construction of Babri Masjid in Murshidabad and said that he wasn't doing anything unconstitutional. He drew attention to the constitutional right to build places of worship and said that he is not doing anything unconstitutional, "as anyone can make a temple or church, so can I".

Clause (a) of Article 26 in the Indian Constitution grants every religious denomination the fundamental right "to establish and maintain institutions for religious and charitable purposes". This is subject to public order, morality and health.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the gathering in Murshidabad, Kabir said, "I am not doing anything unconstitutional. Anyone can build a temple, anyone can build a church; I will build a mosque. It is being said that we cannot build the Babri Masjid. It is not written anywhere. The Supreme Court gave a judgment which stated that the Hindu people had demolished the Babri Masjid. Kabir asserted that legal challenges would not deter the mosque's construction, "Five cases have been filed against me, but no one can stop someone with whom Allah is. The court has also clearly stated that it is written in the Constitution of India that one can build a mosque; it is a right."

Meanwhile, a proposed Ram Mandir is being built in Alankar village of Sagardighi. A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the same on January 22.

After TMC suspended him, Kabir said that he might announce his own party on December 22. (ANI)