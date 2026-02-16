AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami challenged CM MK Stalin to find fault in his regime, calling him a 'puppet CM'. Stalin responded by urging DMK workers to secure victory in upcoming elections by showcasing the government's welfare schemes.

EPS Dares Stalin to Find Faults in AIADMK Rule

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has launched a blistering attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, challenging him to point out alleged shortcomings during the previous AIADMK regime. Addressing a public rally here, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Leader of Opposition said, "Stalin, if you have a problem, point out what was wrong during our rule. We are ready to answer. You could not find anything in it."

Palaniswami accused Stalin of calling him a BJP "slave" and claimed the Chief Minister "knows nothing". "That is why whenever you speak, you say that Edappadi Palaniswami is a slave to the BJP. Edappadi Palaniswami crawled and took office. He flew and took office. Apart from this, the puppet Chief Minister knows nothing," he said, in a direct jibe at Stalin.

Stalin Rallies DMK Cadre for Upcoming Elections

The comments come amid intensifying political exchanges between the ruling DMK and the Opposition AIADMK, with both parties gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections. Meanwhile, Stalin on Saturday reflected on DMK's victorious history and expressed hopes for the party's win in the upcoming state assembly elections.

Addressing the gathering at the party's booth agents' conference in Tirupathur, the Chief Minister urged DMK workers to work diligently for the upcoming elections. He asked them to inform the people of the government's schemes and policies and "ensure at least 50 votes each" to secure victory in 200 constituencies. "Since 2019, the DMK has been securing victory after victory. I urge party workers to work with determination to ensure success in the upcoming elections as well. If each functionary ensures at least 50 votes, the party can secure victory in 200 constituencies. Go door-to-door to convey the government's achievements, and discuss them even at tea shops," the CM said.

The CM further reaffirmed the government's commitment to continuing to deliver significant welfare schemes for the people. "Rs 5,000 has been provided as a women's rights assistance scheme to 1.35 crore women beneficiaries, and the DMK government will continue to deliver necessary welfare measures to the people...," he added. (ANI)