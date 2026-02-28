AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi slammed PM Modi's Israel visit, saying it occurred just before an Israeli attack on Iran. He called it a 'betrayal' that undermines India's neutrality and demanded the government clarify its position on the conflict.

Owaisi Slams PM's Visit Amid Rising Tensions

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel days before Tel Aviv launched an attack against Tehran has sent a "very wrong message" and reminded the PM that India has always remained "neutral" in this conflict.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Owaisi said that Israel has used PM Modi's visit to send a message that India stands with them and demanded that the Indian government clarify its position. "10 million Indian citizens live in Gulf countries. What message will it send to the common citizens of those countries that Israel attacked Iran as soon as Prime Minister Modi's visit ended? Bahrain and Qatar were attacked, and Saudi Arabia could also be attacked... We have always remained neutral. The Prime Minister of the country, the BJP, should understand what happened to our 80-year legacy of neutrality in this matter. A very wrong message has been sent," Owaisi told reporters.

"These are questions that the Prime Minister and the BJP must answer... Israel used Prime Minister Modi's visit to attack and tell the world that India is with them. This is a betrayal," he added.

Owaisi Questions PM's Awareness of Attack

Owaisi further questioned whether PM Modi had prior information of this attack, and if not, then he said Israel "deceived" India and used PM's visit to attack Iran. "If the Prime Minister's aircraft was in the air and such an attack had taken place, who would have been responsible? The Prime Minister should tell the country whether Netanyahu had informed him that Israel was going to attack Iran. If he had, then the Prime Minister should have immediately ended his visit and returned to the country," he said.

"If Israel did not inform us that it was attacking Iran in collaboration with the US, then Israel has deceived us... They have used the Prime Minister's visit to attack Iran and hide the massacre of Palestinians in Gaza. This will send the message that India is with Israel, not with Iran. What is India gaining from this attack?" he added.

Israel-US Strike and Iranian Retaliation

Israel and the US launched a joint military strike on Iran, codenamed Operation Roaring Lion, targeting military sites, missile production facilities, and areas near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office. Several ministries in southern Tehran were reportedly struck, and residents heard powerful blasts as tensions surged following a pre-emptive military strike by Israel, which reportedly targeted multiple sites, including in the capital.

In response, Iran has launched a targeted missile strike against Israel and the United States military base in Bahrain, the UAE, and Qatar. Iranian officials vowed a "crushing response," warning of strong retaliation against perceived aggression.

The situation has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict, with emergency measures and public anxiety spreading as developments continue to unfold. This direct strike follows weeks of high-stakes nuclear negotiations and mounting military posturing in the region. While the full scope and impact of the strike are still being assessed, the launch signals a significant retaliatory move in the broader confrontation between the two countries. (ANI)