Shia Muslims in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday staged a demonstration against the US and Israel attack on Iran. People raised slogans against what they termed was the "inhuman and unjust" attack on Iran. They also demanded that India condemn the attack.

Speaking with ANI, a local said, "US and Israel did an unjust attack on Iran. We protested for the safety of Iran. India's external policy should not change. India should also condemn this." Another local added, "This is against humanity. We have been seeing that Israel is killing children in Gaza. Iran has protested against it and that's why they are attacking Iran. We pray for the safety and security of Iran."

Congress Condemns Strikes, Urges Govt Action

Meanwhile, the Congress has condemned the United States and Israel's joint military strikes against Iran and urged the Centre to ensure the safety of Indians in West Asia. Congress MP and General Secretary in charge of Communication, Jairam Ramesh, slammed US President Donald Trump, calling the nuclear deal negotiations with Iran a "charade." He attributed the US involvement in strikes to provocation of Israel.

Jairam Ramesh wrote, "For weeks, President Trump maintained the charade of diplomacy and negotiations with Iran. Egged on by the Israeli PM, Mr Netanyahu and hawks in the US, he has launched a military offensive aimed at achieving regime change."

"The INC condemns this attack and calls upon the Government of India to help bring the hostilities to an immediate end. The Government of India must take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of the millions of Indians who live and work in the West Asia region," the X post read.

Operation Roaring Lion: The US-Israel Attack

Israel and the US launched a joint military strike on Iran, codenamed Operation Roaring Lion, targeting military sites, missile production facilities, and areas near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office. Several ministries in southern Tehran were reportedly struck, and residents heard powerful blasts as tensions surged following a pre-emptive military strike by Israel, which reportedly targeted multiple sites, including in the capital.

Iran Retaliates Amid Escalating Tensions

In response, Iran has launched a targeted missile strike against Israel and the United States military base in Bahrain, the UAE, and Qatar. Iranian officials vowed a "crushing response," warning of strong retaliation against perceived aggression. The situation has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict, with emergency measures and public anxiety spreading as developments continue to unfold.

This direct strike follows weeks of high-stakes nuclear negotiations and mounting military posturing in the region. While the full scope and impact of the strike are still being assessed, the launch signals a significant retaliatory move in the broader confrontation between the two countries. (ANI)