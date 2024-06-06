PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony likely to now take place on June 9 at 6 pm: Sources

Top world leaders, including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, are expected to attend the event, which will see a gathering of over 8,000 dignitaries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place on the evening of June 9, sources said. Initially slated for June 8, the ceremony may now be held at 6 PM on Sunday to better accommodate the schedules of international dignitaries.

Top world leaders, including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, are expected to attend the event, which will see a gathering of over 8,000 dignitaries.

The final date and time are still being finalised, considering the availability of various heads of state. Sources indicate that the schedule will be confirmed by the end of today. There is also a possibility of conducting the ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Sunday morning if many dignitaries need to depart by evening.

Meanwhile, the swearing-in of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh is likely to be postponed to June 12 from the earlier planned date of June 9. This adjustment allows Naidu to attend Prime Minister Modi's swearing-in without the need to rush back to Amaravati.

TDP spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram explained that Naidu prefers not to be hurried and has invited several BJP leaders to his ceremony in the state capital. "He will most likely be sworn in on June 12. Chandrababu will be in Delhi on June 7 for the NDA parliamentary party meeting and will attend the swearing-in on June 8. He will return to Amaravati a day after that and will be sworn in on June 12," Pattabhi Ram said.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief K Pawan Kalyan, newly elected to the Assembly, will also accompany Naidu to New Delhi.

