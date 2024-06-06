'Weak Modi will suit Pakistan, NDA Govt won't last long': SAFMA Secretary General's shocker sparks row (WATCH)

Imtiaz Alam, Secretary General of the South Asian Free Media Association (SAFMA), has ignited a storm of controversy with his comments on the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

In a recent interview with Talat Hussain on Pakistan's Samaa TV, Imtiaz Alam, the Secretary General of the South Asian Free Media Association (SAFMA), ignited a storm of controversy with his comments on the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Alam's remarks, dissecting the electoral dynamics and assessing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's performance, have sparked outrage and debate across the country.

Alam's assertion that the elections were communalized extensively, with Modi's campaign featuring Pakistan bashing and anti-minority rhetoric, has drawn strong reactions. He suggested that Modi's strategy backfired, pointing to the significant role played by Muslim votes in reversing the scenario for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Maharashtra.

"The elections that were held based on Modi's guarantee and was communalised extensively and Pakistan bashing also took place and the way they presented themselves as anti-minority as a campaigner... I think he's been beaten. In several states, Muslim votes have reversed the scenario for BJP like in the case of UP, West Bengal, Maharashtra. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi carried out a phenomenal campaign and got the party over double the seats - almost 100 seats. The exit poll predictions said that Modi would get around 360 seats. However, there were few leaders who said BJP won't get majority and NDA would not cross 300 seats as well. Some said they may not get majority too. But the entire media was towards Modi, which is called as Godi media... The corporate sectors were with him... even playing field didn't exit. BJP and Hindutva have got a massive jolt in this Election," he said.

The SAFMA Secretary General also emphasized the fragility of the NDA government's majority, noting its dependency on allies such as Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu. He predicted that a weakened Modi would be compelled to compromise and adopt a less aggressive stance on regional politics, which could potentially benefit Pakistan.

"There is a toned down Modi where he's speaking about NDA government more. They are dependent on Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu. If you remove their seats then BJP will have 262 seats. Chandrababu Naidu has been with Congress in the past when Manmohan Singh's government was there. Nitish Kumar has also been part of UPA alliance. This NDA government will be a fragile one. Modi will have to compromise a lot and come down from the skies to Earth. It will be difficult for Modi to take an aggressive position on Pakistan and regional politics. I recall in one of his interviews Modi said neighbourhood will be his first priority. So I think a weak Modi will suit Pakistan. Another point is that this coalition government may not last long," Imtiaz Alam said.

He further stated, "In this election neither Pakistan bashing, nor Ram Mandir, nor Muslim minority bashing has worked. Infact, it has backfired. But the less number of votes that BJP have received, despite expanding in South and East, but this is a check on Modi. Even his victory speech was very low lying and response was also weak. After the 2014 and 2019 results, there was a lot of fervour and hungama, but in 2024 nothing worked for them. What's interesting is that in UP's Ayodhya constituency where Ram himself was there, they lost even that seat."

The NDA clinched victory with 293 seats in the Lok Sabha election, surpassing the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member House. This win paves the way for Modi to embark on a third consecutive term, a historic achievement unmatched by any ruling alliance since 1962.

However, this victory marks a departure from previous terms. Unlike before, the BJP has not secured a clear majority on its own, necessitating reliance on allies for government formation. This shift underscores a new political landscape for Modi's administration, as coalition dynamics come into play following two terms of single-party dominance.

Alam's analysis have stirred controversy, especially in light of the election results, with one user on X stating, "This is the biggest mistake one makes in underestimating a leader who himself never lost an election whatever he contested. People of this country have always voted him. Modi 3.0 loaded."

Another user added, "Weak Modi is more trouble for Pakistan, remember...."

"Do not live under this misconception. Modi Ji is not Atal Bihar Vajpayee," said a third user.

