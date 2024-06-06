Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Supreme Court orders Himachal Pradesh to release water to aid Delhi's shortage; check details

    The court's order requires the Himachal Pradesh government to notify Haryana prior to releasing the water. Additionally, the apex court cautioned the Delhi government against any wastage of this crucial resource.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 6, 2024, 12:41 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Thursday (June 6) directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water on Friday to alleviate Delhi's severe water shortage. This decision comes as the national capital grapples with a crippling water scarcity amid the ongoing heatwave.

    Last week, the AAP-led Delhi government approached the Supreme Court, requesting additional water supply from neighboring states, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh. The plea highlighted the urgent need for water in Delhi, which is currently facing extreme shortages due to the soaring temperatures.

    In response to the crisis, the Delhi government has implemented strict measures to curb water wastage. Authorities have imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on anyone found wasting water and have ordered the disconnection of illegal water connections at construction sites and commercial establishments.

    The Supreme Court's intervention aims to provide immediate relief to Delhi residents and ensure that the city can manage its water needs more effectively during this challenging period.

