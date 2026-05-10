Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu at his Hyderabad residence. Both leaders called the meeting 'memorable'. PM Modi also inaugurated development projects worth Rs 9,400 crore in Telangana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Hyderabad, along with his family, in what both leaders described as a warm and memorable interaction. Sharing details of the visit on X, PM Modi wrote, "In Hyderabad, went to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Chandrababu Naidu Garu's residence and met him along with his family. It's always a delight to meet them and exchange views on so many diverse topics." In Hyderabad, went to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Chandrababu Naidu Garu’s residence and met him along with his family. It’s always a delight to meet them and exchange views on so many diverse topics.@ncbn pic.twitter.com/YyFqO9Hry7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2026

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Responding to the Prime Minister's visit, Naidu also took to X and wrote, "A memorable evening that our family will always cherish. It was an honour and a pleasure to host Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji at our residence today. His warmth, affection, and generous interaction made this occasion truly special for all of us. I thank the Hon'ble Prime Minister for this gracious gesture and for his constant encouragement and support towards the development journey of Andhra Pradesh." A memorable evening that our family will always cherish. It was an honour and a pleasure to host Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji at our residence today. His warmth, affection, and generous interaction made this occasion truly special for all of us. I thank the… pic.twitter.com/UElaVj8dAR — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) May 10, 2026

The meeting, held at the Chief Minister's residence in Hyderabad, comes amid continued Centre-state coordination on development initiatives in Telangana and broader governance issues.

PM Modi Launches Development Projects in Telangana

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth around Rs 9,400 crore in Telangana's Hyderabad and highlighted that India is running on the Reforms Express and building modern infrastructure.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi said the projects would transform Telangana into a manufacturing hub and strengthen its role in India's growth story. "The strength of Cyberabad is both national and global. It is a major centre for the rapid development of Telangana and the country. Therefore, today from Cyberabad, numerous major projects are being launched to make Telangana a major manufacturing powerhouse of the country. The projects whose foundation stone was laid or inaugurated today will provide thousands of new jobs here. Telangana's connectivity has also been strengthened. I congratulate the people of Telangana for these projects," the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting India's ongoing economic transformation, PM Modi said the country was simultaneously pursuing reforms and infrastructure expansion. "Today, India is running on the Reforms Express. At the same time, today's India is also building modern infrastructure," he said. (ANI)