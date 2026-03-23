LJP(RV) MP Arun Bharti lauds PM Modi for his detailed statement in Lok Sabha, which he says has ended speculation on the West Asia conflict's impact on India. PM Modi assured that energy supplies are being managed despite challenges in the Strait of Hormuz.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Arun Bharti on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in the Lok Sabha, saying that the positive and detailed statement has put a "full stop" to the speculations around the impact of the West Asia conflict on India.

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"The PM has put a full stop to all the speculations by giving a positive, detailed statement on India's preparations to deal with this issue. He has clearly told all those war mongering or disturbing the Parliament that they should not always be looking for issues to raise in such a difficult time, but rather discuss the development strategies in the country," he said.

PM Modi on Energy Supply Challenges

Earlier today, PM Modi acknowledged that the challenge to the movement of cargo ships through the Strait of Hormuz was one of the effects of the ongoing conflict, informing about the efforts made by the Indian government to ensure that petrol, diesel, and gas supplies were not impacted.

"A large quantity of crude oil, gas, fertilisers and many essential items comes to India through the Strait of Hormuz route. Since the war began, the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz has become very challenging. Despite this, our government has made efforts to ensure that the supply of petrol, diesel, and gas is not severely impacted," PM Modi said.

Prioritising LPG Consumers

The PM said that the government has prioritised domestic LPG consumers amid the uncertainty in supply. "As we all know, the country imports 60 per cent of its LPG requirement. Due to uncertainty in supply, the government has prioritised domestic LPG consumers. At the same time, domestic production of LPG is also being increased. Continuous efforts have also been made to ensure that the supply of petrol and diesel across the country remains smooth. LPG production in the country is also being increased," he added.

Strengthening India's Strategic Reserves

The PM informed about the steps taken by the government in the last 11 years to prioritise the storage of crude oil for times of such crises. He said that India has strategic petroleum reserves of more than 5.3 million metric tons.

PM Modi said, "India has strategic petroleum reserves of more than 5.3 million metric tons, and the country is working on arrangements for reserves of more than 6.5 million metric tons. In the past 11 years, there has also been a notable increase in our refinery capacity. The government is also in constant contact with suppliers from different countries. First, we used to import from 27 countries; now we do from 41 nations." (ANI)