PM Narendra Modi's planned inauguration of the Pachpadra Refinery in Rajasthan has been postponed following a fire at the site. While the blaze was controlled with no casualties, the incident has triggered a political row just before the launch.

The scheduled dedication of the Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex at Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Balotra district by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been postponed following a fire incident in the vicinity of the Crude Distillation Unit on Monday.

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PM Modi was to inaugurate the Pachpadra Refinery on April 21, but the programme has now been postponed due to the fire incident.

While the fire was promptly brought under control and no casualties have been reported, the incident has prompted an investigation and raised serious political questions just a day before the scheduled launch.

Ministry Confirms Postponement

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas posted on X,"Due to an unfortunate fire incident today in the vicinity of the Crude Distillation Unit at the HRRL refinery, the scheduled dedication of the refinery by the Hon'ble Prime Minister on 21.04.2026 has been postponed. The fire has been brought under control. There are no reports of any casualties. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause(s) of the incident and to undertake necessary remedial measures. A revised date for the dedication will be announced in due course."

Due to an unfortunate fire incident today in the vicinity of the Crude Distillation Unit at the HRRL refinery, the scheduled dedication of the refinery by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on 21.04.2026 has been postponed. The fire has been brought under control. There are no reports… — Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) April 20, 2026

Political Reactions Emerge

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed deep concern, noting the significance of the project to the state. "I was deeply concerned to hear the news of the fire breaking out at the refinery in Pachpadra, Balotra. The refinery is a matter of pride for all Rajasthanis, a project whose inauguration is scheduled for tomorrow. Such an incident at this time is extremely unfortunate," Gehlot stated in an X post.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also highlighted the gravity of the situation, urging for the safety of those on-site. "The news of the fire at the refinery in Rajasthan's Balotra district is extremely worrying. This is a long-term and important project, whose inauguration is scheduled for tomorrow. I hope that all the people present there will be safe and the situation will come under control soon," Pilot posted on X.

Congress Alleges Haste and Negligence

However, the discussion surrounding the incident took a political turn with Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, Tika Ram Jully calling it "serious and alarming" and a result of negligence. "Tomorrow, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji is scheduled to come here to inaugurate this refinery, built by the Congress, and an event like this, occurring just a day prior, raises serious questions about the government's hasty arrangements," Jully said.

He further claimed that the BJP has stalled this "important Congress project", leading to an increase in cost. "This suggests that the refinery's work is still not complete, and it is being inaugurated in haste for publicity purposes", Jully claimed.

In a pointed remark, the Congress leader said that such a major lapse in security might be prevented if the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma paid attention to the crucial project, instead of indulging in "false marketing gimmicks". "This is not merely an accident, but the result of the government's serious negligence," he concluded his post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to dedicate to the nation India's first greenfield integrated Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex at Pachpadra in Balotra tomorrow, which would now be rescheduled. (ANI)