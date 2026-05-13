Responding to PM Modi's call for self-reliance, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya cut his official carcade by 70%. The initiative also includes reduced electricity use, aiming to conserve national resources and promote sustainable living.

Assam Governor Announces Austerity Measures

Responding to the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "Economic Self-Reliance" and responsible nation-building, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya announced measures aimed at promoting fuel conservation and sustainable living in the State. As part of the initiatives, Governor Acharya stated that the size of the official carcade used for the travel of the Hon'ble Governor would be reduced by 70 per cent, as per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Governor has also initiated measures to reduce electricity consumption at Lok Bhavan in Assam. Earlier, he had taken steps to reduce the standard fuel utilisation by 10 per cent as part of ongoing efforts towards resource conservation and administrative efficiency.

The Governor observed that small yet meaningful changes in everyday practices can play a vital role in conserving national resources and building a more sustainable future, as per the release. He expressed hope that the initiative would inspire institutions and citizens alike to embrace responsible and eco-friendly habits for the greater national good.

Aligning with PM's Push for Minimalism

The initiative has been undertaken, aligning with the broader vision of sustainable development and Atmanirbhar Bharat. This comes after the Prime Minister urged ministers and officials to adopt a more restrained and cost-effective approach in official protocols, emphasising the need to set an example of simplicity and efficiency in public life.

The Prime Minister had ordered a 50 per cent reduction in the number of vehicles in his convoy to curb fuel use amid prevailing global conditions, while also directing the Special Protection Group to induct more electric vehicles into his motorcade without making any new purchases. He had recently called for reducing unnecessary expenditure and visible displays of power, particularly in government convoys and public engagements.

The directive is part of a broader effort to promote minimalism in governance and ensure better allocation of public resources. Officials suggest that more ministers may follow suit in the coming days, aligning with the Prime Minister's message. The development is being seen as a symbolic yet significant step towards reinforcing accountability and responsiveness within the government. (ANI)