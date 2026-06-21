Following the conclusion of the NEET-UG re-examination, students across India gave mixed reviews, with most calling the paper 'moderate' but finding the Physics section comparatively tougher and lengthier than the previous attempt.

Student Reactions to NEET-UG Re-Exam

As the NEET-UG re-examination concluded on Sunday, several candidates described overall paper as moderate in difficulty. In New Delhi, a candidate said the Physics section was comparatively tougher and more time-consuming than in the previous exam.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The exam was quite moderate. Physics was quite lengthy, a little bit tougher than last time. Biology was good and Chemistry was moderate," the candidate told ANI.

Another candidate said, "It was a little harder than last time. It was my first attempt, I will get around 500 marks. The arrangements inside were fine."

Sharing their experience, another candidate from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir said, "The paper was very good. My preparation was very good, only Physics was a little difficult. Otherwise, it was good overall. Overall, it was a good experience."

Meanwhile, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, candidate Tarun said the examination was more challenging than the previous attempt. "I did well but let's see. The exam was tougher than last time," he said.

A candidate from Jharkhand, Ranchi said, "The exam was easy to moderate... Biology was easier, chemistry was moderate, and physics was tougher than the last time...".

NTA Implements Strict Security Measures

Approximately over 22 lakh students appeared for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination held today, across the country, following the cancellation of the initial May 3 exam due to a question paper leak.

The entry for the exam centres followed a strict process with metal dectectors in place. To ensure a secure and efficient examination process, the National Testing Agency (NTA) implemented comprehensive security and surveillance measures across the exam rooms.

The rooms were equipped with CCTV cameras that were being monitored. Jammers provided by ECIL and BEL were also deployed. The NTA had stationed two invigilators in every room, with over ten functionaries present at each centre.

A total of 38,795 frisking personnel and 48,448 biometric staff were deployed for face authentication. Around 6,700 observers, more than 100 virtual observers, and an average of 40-50 security personnel are present at each centre.

Logistical security had been prioritized through the mobilization of police, paramilitary forces, the Indian Air Force, and the Department of Posts, with all confidential materials verified at custodian banks.

Focus on Candidate Welfare

The NTA also focused on candidate welfare by providing drinking water, ORS, and ambulances at centers, along with shade and seating for waiting parents. Additionally, exam rooms were equipped with wall clocks and extra rough sheets--including versions for left-handed candidates--while extended time had been allotted to offset the necessary entry formalities.

Background of the Re-examination

The re-examination was necessitated following the alleged paper leak case, which is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The agency has made several arrests in connection with the case. (ANI)