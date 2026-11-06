Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and CM Yogi Adityanath wished citizens a happy Dhanteras. CM Adityanath emphasized supporting local artisans and the 'Vocal for Local' initiative as the festive season begins across India.

Leaders Extend Festive Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders on Friday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Dhanteras, wishing them happiness, prosperity, good health and well-being. In a post on X, PM Modi extended his heartfelt wishes to the countrymen and invoked the blessings of Lord Dhanvantari, the Hindu deity associated with health and medicine. "Heartfelt wishes to all fellow countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. May the divine grace of Lord Dhanvantari illuminate everyone’s life with happiness, peace, and excellent health. It is my sincere wish that an eternal flame of joy and enthusiasm continues to burn in every household," PM Modi said.

सभी देशवासियों को धनतेरस की अनंत शुभकामनाएं। भगवान धन्वन्तरि की दिव्य कृपा से सभी का जीवन सुख, शांति और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य से सदैव आलोकित रहे। हर परिवार में उमंग और आनंद का अखंड दीप प्रज्वलित रहे, यही मंगलकामना है। नमामि धन्वन्तरिमादिदेवं सुरासुरैर्वन्दितपादपद्मम्। लोके जरारुग्भयमृत्युनाशं दातारमीशं विविधौषधीनाम्॥ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2026 He also shared a Sanskrit verse in praise of Lord Dhanvantari: "Namami Dhanvantari-madidevam, surasurair-vandita-padapadmam; Loke jararug-bhaya-mrityu-nasham, datar-misham vividhaushadhinam."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings on the occasion, wishing prosperity and well-being to everyone. "Warm wishes to everyone on the sacred festival of Dhanteras—a celebration of prosperity and well-being. May Lord Dhanvantari bless everyone with happiness, prosperity, and good health," Shah said in his message.

Focus on Local Craftsmanship

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the contribution of the state's artisans and craftspeople, urging people to support local products and promote self-reliance while celebrating the festival. In his message, Adityanath said that Dhanteras symbolises prosperity, auspiciousness and well-being, and called upon people to include the state's diligent artisans and craftspeople in their celebrations. He highlighted the traditional crafts of Uttar Pradesh, including the world-renowned carpets of Bhadohi, the Moonj (grass) craft of Prayagraj, the Tarkashi (wire-inlay) work of Mainpuri and the wooden toys of Chitrakoot, describing them as unique hallmarks of the state.

Referring to the growth in the state's exports, Adityanath said that the figure had increased from Rs 84,000 crore in 2016-17 to over Rs 2 lakh crore projected for 2025-26, reflecting the enterprise and capabilities of its artisans and craftspeople.

धनतेरस पर्व की समस्त प्रदेश वासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। माँ लक्ष्मी की कृपा से सबके अंतर्मन में संतोष का दीप जले और जीवन प्रेम, प्रसन्नता व आनंद के प्रकाश से आलोकित हो। सभी के जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि, आरोग्यता एवं सौभाग्य का वास हो। https://t.co/d2d4Q9yV1j — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 6, 2026

He also pointed to modern expo marts in Lucknow and Greater Noida, along with the 'Carpet Bazaar' in Bhadohi, saying these initiatives were providing a new global identity to the traditional crafts of the state. Emphasising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' vision, the Chief Minister urged people to choose One District One Product (ODOP) items as gifts on Dhanteras. "Embracing the 'Vocal for Local' vision of our respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, please choose ODOP (One District One Product) items as gifts this Dhanteras. A single purchase from you can light a lamp of self-reliance and dignity in the home of a skilled family. Let us celebrate a 'Local Diwali' and contribute to the creation of an 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) Uttar Pradesh," he said.

CM Yogi Adityanath also extended heartfelt wishes to people on the occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti and Dhanteras. In a separate festive message, he conveyed warm greetings to the residents of the state, wishing that the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi kindle a lamp of contentment in everyone's heart and illuminate their lives with love, happiness and joy. "May everyone’s life be graced with prosperity, good health, and good fortune," he said.

Regional and National Celebrations

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu also extended warm greetings to citizens across the country on the auspicious occasion, wishing good health and happiness for every household. "Warmest greetings to all citizens across the nation on the auspicious festival of Dhanteras. May this sacred day bring sound health, joy to every household, and renewed dedication toward the service of the nation," Sandhu said.

प्रकाश, आरोग्य और समृद्धि के पावन उत्सव धनतेरस की सभी देशवासियों को अनंत शुभकामनाएँ। यह पावन पर्व हर परिवार में सुख, उत्तम स्वास्थ्य और राष्ट्र सेवा की नई ऊर्जा का संचार करे। Warmest greetings to all citizens across the nation on the auspicious festival of Dhanteras. May this sacred day bring sound health, joy to every household, and renewed dedication toward the service of the nation. — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) November 6, 2026

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali. The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity. The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters. (ANI)