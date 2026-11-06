Bengaluru Police have detained a man who confessed to killing seven relatives. In a separate case, a migrant worker was arrested for murdering his wife over infidelity suspicions and dumping her body in a stormwater drain.

Man Detained After Confessing to Killing Seven Family Members

Bengaluru Police have taken a man named Indushekar into custody after he claimed to have killed seven family members following a family dispute. DCP North Bengaluru Babasab Nemagoud stated that authorities have registered the case and are currently verifying the facts and details. Further details are awaited.

Separate Murder Case Reported in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in October, the Bengaluru police arrested a 22-year-old migrant labourer from Bihar for allegedly murdering his 25-year-old wife and dumping her body in a stormwater drain over suspicions of infidelity, officials said.

Investigation Details

The accused had been identified as Mohammad Irfaj, while the victim had been identified as his wife, Ruksana. Both are natives of Bihar. According to police, the couple had married approximately a year ago. Ruksana was previously married and had a child from her first marriage. The duo reportedly fell in love while selling balloons in Bihar and relocated to Bengaluru around six months ago, where Irfaj secured employment at a local garment factory.

Police said the marital relationship had turned strained in recent months, as Irfaj suspected Ruksana of having an affair, alleging she was frequently talking to someone on the phone. The couple frequently quarrelled over the same. The dispute reached a violent flashpoint on October 10, when Irfaj allegedly attacked Ruksana with a stone, killing her on the spot, before stuffing a piece of cloth into her mouth, investigators said.

To conceal the crime, the accused allegedly broke the handle lock of an unattended motorcycle parked nearby. He then stuffed the victim's body into a bag, placed it between the handlebars, pushed the vehicle to the Gopalapura drainage area, and dumped the body into the stormwater drain. On October 13, the body—wrapped in a plastic cover—was discovered in the drain. Initially, police were unable to identify the victim. During futher inquiry, residents alerted the police that a woman residing in Gopalapura had been missing for several days, leading to Irfaj's questioning. As per the police, during the interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed. (ANI)