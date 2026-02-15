Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on his birthday, praising his efforts for India's self-reliance in the petroleum and natural gas sectors. Other leaders, including ministers, also extended their greetings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended birthday greetings to Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and former diplomat Hardeep Singh Puri, lauding his efforts towards strengthening India's self-reliance in the petroleum and natural gas sectors. In a post on X, the Prime Minister praised Puri's contribution to the energy sector and wished him good health and a long life. "Best wishes to Union Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Puri Ji on his birthday. His efforts towards ensuring India is self-reliant in the petroleum and natural gas sectors are commendable. Praying for his long life and good health," PM Modi stated in his post.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Leaders Extend Birthday Greetings

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita also conveyed his greetings, highlighting Puri's role in advancing India's journey towards energy self-sufficiency. "Warm birthday greetings to Hon'ble Union Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Puri Ji. Your committed efforts continue to strengthen Bharat's journey towards self-reliance in the petroleum and natural gas sectors. May Maa Kamakhya bless you with good health, strength, and continued dedication in the service of the nation," he posted on X.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended heartfelt wishes and prayed for Puri's long life and continued service to the nation. "Honourable Union Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Puri ji, heartfelt birthday congratulations and best wishes. I pray to Devadhidev Mahadev that He may bless you with excellent health, long life, and boundless energy for the service of the nation," Yadav said in his message on X.

A Look at Puri's Journey

Born on February 15, 1952, in Daryaganj in New Delhi, to a refugee family, Puri is the son of Sardar Bhagat Singh Puri and Sardarni Kundan Puri. Following the partition, his parents initially lived in a refugee camp and rebuilt their lives from the ground up. A former Diplomat and an author, he was inducted into the Union Council of Ministers in September 2017 as Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs. In May 2019, he was additionally assigned the portfolios of Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry. In July 2021, he was sworn in as a Union Minister and oversaw the Ministries of Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas. He again took oath as a Union Minister in July 2024 and currently serves as the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Diplomatic Career

A 1974-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), he represented India as Permanent Representative to the United Nations in both Geneva and New York and also served in Indian missions in Tokyo and Colombo. (ANI)