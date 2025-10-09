Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed the agreement on the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, praising it as a step towards peace in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed the agreement on the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, praising it as a step towards peace in the region. In an X post, PM Modi wrote, “We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump’s peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu."

“We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace," he added.

Israel, Hamas Have Signed Off First Phase of Peace Plan, Says Trump

Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have "signed off on the first phase of our peace plan". In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, "This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace."

"All Parties will be treated fairly! This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!" he added.