PM Modi, at a rally in Purba Bardhaman, promised a legal crackdown on the TMC 'syndicate' and a 'white paper' on the party's alleged corruption. He predicted a BJP victory in West Bengal and pledged ₹3,000 monthly for women.

Escalating the political heat ahead of the upcoming state polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday promised a rigorous legal crackdown on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) "syndicate." Addressing a massive rally, the PM announced that a BJP-led government would release a "white paper" to provide a comprehensive accounting of alleged corruption under the 15-year TMC regime.

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Crackdown on TMC 'Syndicate' Promised

PM Modi took direct aim at TMC's leadership, alleging systemic loot involving ministers and local MLAs. "BJP will bring a white paper to ensure a legal accounting of corruption involving TMC's MLAs, ministers, and syndicates. It will present a full account of the government's 15 years. Under a BJP government, strict action will be taken to stop every such crime," said PM Modi.

PM Predicts 'Massive Mandate'

He also predicted NDA's "huge mandate" in Keralam, adding that that the high energy and participation of women at his rallies are clear indicators that the BJP is "steadily moving towards victory" in West Bengal. "Wherever there is heavy voting and strong participation by women, BJP-NDA has received a massive mandate. In Keralam, the situation is such that both LDF and UDF are not even claiming victory. In Bengal too, BJP is steadily moving towards victory. Your enthusiasm and energy ensure success," said PM Modi.

Pledge to Woo Women Voters

In an effort to consolidate the crucial women's vote--a demographic that has traditionally supported Mamata Banerjee--the Prime Minister made a major financial pledge. "Seeing Bengal's growing support for BJP, TMC is in panic and is misleading people with lies. You can be certain that BJP will shut down their shop of corruption. I have especially come to assure all the sisters and daughters of Bengal that BJP has announced ₹3,000 per month for women," PM Modi said.

PM Accuses TMC of Spreading 'Lies'

He accused the TMC of spreading misinformation about BJP's intent to scrap current schemes, asserting that his party would instead strengthen the delivery of benefits by removing middlemen. "Seeing the love of Bengal's people for the BJP, TMC has gone into panic mode. That's why TMC is lying to you. TMC is saying that if BJP comes, this scheme will be stopped, that scheme will be stopped. The truth is that BJP won't stop anything... BJP will only shut down the shop of corruption, stop their (TMC's) loot," he said.

High-Stakes Electoral Battle

The Prime Minister's visit comes as West Bengal prepares for crucial polling on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4. The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. However, the BJP's growth from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle has set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation. (ANI)