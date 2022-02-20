  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi urges youth, first-time voters of UP, Punjab to vote in 'large numbers'

    "Today is the third phase of the Punjab elections, as well as the third phase of the UP elections. I urge everyone who is eligible to vote today to do so in huge numbers, especially young people and first-time voters," PM Modi stated this in a tweet.

    PM Modi urges youth first time voters of UP Punjab to vote in large numbers gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 20, 2022, 8:54 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    As voting for the Punjab Assembly elections and the third round of polling in Uttar Pradesh began on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people in both states to vote, particularly young people and first-time voters. "Today is the third phase of the Punjab elections, as well as the third phase of the UP elections. I urge everyone who is eligible to vote today to do so in huge numbers, especially young people and first-time voters," PM Modi stated this in a tweet.

    On Sunday, polling began in 59 seats for the third round of Uttar Pradesh elections at 7 a.m., while polling in 117 constituencies in Punjab began at 8 a.m. The 59 assembly seats across 16 districts will go to the polls in the third round of the Uttar Pradesh elections. There are 627 contestants in the running. In the third round of Assembly elections, almost 2.16 crore people are eligible to vote in 25,794 polling locations and 15,557 polling stations.

    Karhal, where former chief minister and Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh Yadav is running in his first Assembly election, is one of the crucial constituencies where voting began today. Satya Pal Singh Baghel, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice, has been placed against Akhilesh Yadav by the BJP.

    Meanwhile, in Punjab, the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combination, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party and former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party are significant actors. The Congress' chief ministerial candidate, Charanjit Singh Channi, is running from two seats: Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. In Amritsar, Punjab Congress chairman Navjot Singh Sidhu will face SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia, AAP's Jeevanjyot Kaur, and BJP's Jagmohan Singh Raju (East).

    On March 10, the votes in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab will be counted.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2022, 8:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Election 2022 Govt made all efforts for people s welfare rest is will of citizens says CM Channi gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Govt made all efforts for people's welfare, rest is will of citizens, says CM Channi

    UP Election 2022 Polling percentage voting update key candidates seats-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Polling begins in 59 Assembly seats across 16 districts

    Punjab Election 2022 Polling percentage voting update key candidates seats-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Polling begins in 59 Assembly seats across 16 districts

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP, says hurried bail granted to Ashish Mishra-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP, says hurried bail granted to Ashish Mishra

    PM Modi inaugurates Asia's biggest Bio-CNG plant in Indore with vision of creating Garbage Free Cities-dnm

    PM Modi inaugurates Asia's biggest Bio-CNG plant in Indore with vision of creating ‘Garbage Free Cities’

    Recent Stories

    Punjab Election 2022 Govt made all efforts for people s welfare rest is will of citizens says CM Channi gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Govt made all efforts for people's welfare, rest is will of citizens, says CM Channi

    Are you hooking up Here is how not to fall in love with your casual sex partner drb

    Are you hooking up? Here’s how not to fall in love with your casual sex partner

    Hong Kong faces hospital crisis amid worst ever COVID outbreak gcw

    Hong Kong faces hospital crisis amid worst-ever COVID outbreak

    UP Election 2022 Polling percentage voting update key candidates seats-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Polling begins in 59 Assembly seats across 16 districts

    Punjab Election 2022 Polling percentage voting update key candidates seats-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Polling begins in 59 Assembly seats across 16 districts

    Recent Videos

    UP Elections 2022 BJP first party in India to bring sign language in poll campaign videos

    BJP first party in India to bring sign language in poll campaign videos

    Video Icon
    PM Modi can make the impossible, possible: Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders-dnm

    PM Modi can make the impossible, possible: Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Thinking about winning the games - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on KBFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Thinking about winning the games, never about the record - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Bengaluru: Everyone was thinking about how NEUFC hasn't won in a long time - Khalid Jamil on BFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyone was thinking about how NEUFC hasn't won in a long time - Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon
    India to host first IOC session in 40 years in 2023; delegation says huge honour-ayh

    India to host first IOC session in 40 years in 2023; delegation says huge honour

    Video Icon