When PM Modi suddenly touched an elderly man's feet on a stage in Kolkata, the whole country was watching. Who is 98-year-old Makhanlal Sarkar, before whom even the country's top leader bowed?

Narendra Modi Emotional Gesture: The stage for Suvendu Adhikari's government swearing-in ceremony in West Bengal today became a witness to something more than just a historic political shift. It saw a moment of deep human emotion and respect for a party worker. While the whole country was waiting for the new Chief Minister to be sworn in, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did something that not only moved the one lakh people present but also set a new example for the relationship between top leaders and grassroots workers in Indian politics.

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A Heart-touching Moment: When Power Bowed to Dedication

As soon as Prime Minister Modi arrived on the huge stage at Brigade Parade Ground, his eyes fell on a 98-year-old man with a bent back but shining eyes. This was Makhanlal Sarkar from Siliguri. The moment Mr. Sarkar tried to welcome the PM, the Prime Minister set aside all protocol, touched his feet, and hugged him. This wasn't just a greeting; it was a mark of respect for the party's most dedicated worker, who helped build the party from the ground up.

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Who is Makhanlal Sarkar? The Brave Soldier of the 1952 Kashmir Movement

So, why did the Prime Minister give this elderly man so much importance? The answer is hidden in Makhanlal Sarkar's long history of struggle. Even at 98, Mr. Sarkar is deeply committed to the nationalist ideology. He belongs to an era when supporting the party in Bengal was a huge challenge. Back in 1952, when Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee started the Kashmir movement, Makhanlal was right there with him, shoulder to shoulder. He was even jailed in Kashmir for hoisting the tricolour, but his determination never wavered.

On the stage, PM took blessings of Makhanlal Sarkar, one of the most senior workers of BJP in West Bengal.

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The Silent Architect Who Built the Party, Adding 10,000 Members in a Year

When the PM hugged him and patted his back, it was a recognition of his amazing organisational skills that laid the foundation for the BJP in North Bengal. After the party was formed in 1980, Mr. Sarkar was given charge of tough areas like Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling. He surprised everyone by adding 10,000 new members in just one year. His integrity and leadership are evidenced by his service as the district president for seven consecutive years from 1981.

A key member of the Atal-Advani team

It's said that Makhanlal Sarkar has been working for the BJP in Bengal since the time of Atal-Advani. After the BJP was formed in 1980, he was made the organisation coordinator for West Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, and Darjeeling districts. In just one year, Sarkar brought over 10,000 people into the party as workers. This was seen as an extraordinary achievement back then. For this, he was given a senior position in the BJP organisation. He also served as the district president for seven straight years, starting from 1981.

An inspiration for Bengal BJP

Every BJP leader in Bengal, including Suvendu Adhikari himself, agrees that today's success is built on the hard work and dedication of old-timers like Makhanlal Sarkar.

That's why he is seen as a source of inspiration for the party in Bengal. Many senior BJP leaders still go to him for guidance. This is the reason why PM Modi touched his feet on stage to seek his blessings.

A Shawl, Respect, and a Big Message for Party Workers

After paying floral tributes to a portrait of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on stage, PM Modi honoured Makhanlal Sarkar with a shawl. Through this emotional moment, the PM sent a powerful message to every party worker in West Bengal who stood by the party during its toughest times. He showed that Suvendu's victory is not just an electoral win, but the result of decades of sacrifice by lakhs of dedicated people like Makhanlal Sarkar.

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A Win for Nationalism in the Rise of 'Sonar Bangla'

Today, as the first BJP government takes oath in Bengal, the tears in Makhanlal Sarkar's eyes were proof that the nationalist flame he lit in 1952 has now become a torch. The Prime Minister's gesture has become a huge topic of discussion on social media, with people calling it 'a meeting of an ideal leader and a dedicated worker'.

Today's big lesson: Politics isn't just a numbers game. It's built on the foundation of ideals and struggles, nurtured by the blood and sweat of people like Makhanlal Sarkar.