PM Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi to flag off four new Vande Bharat Express trains on Nov 8. The new services will connect Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru, boosting regional connectivity.

After addressing a poll rally in Bihar's Bhabua, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Friday evening. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present to welcome the Prime Minister in the city. Prime Minister Modi is also expected to hold a roadshow in the city.

PM Modi to Flag Off Four New Vande Bharat Trains

During his visit, in a significant step towards expanding India's modern rail infrastructure, Prime Minister Modi will flag off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Varanasi on November 8 at around 8.15 am. This marks another milestone in realizing the Prime Minister's vision of providing citizens with easier, faster, and more comfortable travel through world-class railway services. The new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes. By significantly reducing travel time between major destinations, these trains will enhance regional mobility, promote tourism, and support economic activity across the country.

Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express

The Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat will establish direct connectivity on this route and save about 2 hours 40 minutes compared to the special trains currently in operation. The Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will connect some of India's most revered religious and cultural destinations, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho. This link will not only strengthen religious and cultural tourism but also provide pilgrims and travelers with a fast, modern, and comfortable journey to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho.

Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat Express

The Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat will cover the journey in approximately 7 hours 45 minutes, saving nearly 1 hour of travel time. The Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat Express will greatly benefit passengers from Lucknow, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor, and Saharanpur, while also improving access to the holy city of Haridwar via Roorkee. By ensuring smoother and faster intercity travel across central and western Uttar Pradesh, this service will play a key role in enhancing connectivity and regional development.

Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express

The Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat will be the fastest train on this route, completing the journey in just 6 hours 40 minutes. The Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will strengthen connectivity between the national capital and key cities in Punjab, including Firozpur, Bathinda, and Patiala. This train is expected to boost trade, tourism, and employment opportunities, contributing to the socio-economic development of border regions and fostering greater integration with national markets.

Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express

In Southern India, the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat will reduce travel time by over 2 hours, completing the journey in 8 hours 40 minutes. The Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will connect major IT and commercial hubs, providing professionals, students, and tourists with a faster and more comfortable travel option. The route will promote greater economic activity and tourism between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, supporting regional growth and collaboration.