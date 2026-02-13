PM Modi will visit Meerut on Feb 22 to launch Metro and Namo Bharat train services. On Feb 14, he will be in Assam to inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 5,450 crore, including IIM Guwahati and a fleet of 225 electric buses.

PM Modi's Meerut Visit to Boost Regional Mobility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Meerut on February 22, where he will inaugurate key urban transport projects, including the Metro service and the Namo Bharat train, to strengthen regional mobility and accelerate economic growth in western Uttar Pradesh.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the source, "During his visit, the Prime Minister will also address a public gathering. Projects are expected to boost commerce, real estate growth, and employment opportunities while easing travel for thousands of passengers in the region.

"The launch of the Metro is expected to improve intra-city connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and provide residents with a faster and more reliable mode of transport. The Namo Bharat train service will enhance high-speed regional connectivity, linking Meerut more efficiently with the National Capital Region and benefiting daily commuters, students, and business travellers", he added. The visit is seen as significant for the region's infrastructure push, positioning Meerut as an emerging urban and economic hub in Western Uttar Pradesh.

PM to Launch Major Projects in Assam

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on February 14, where he is set to inaugurate and flag off development projects worth over Rs 5,450 crore, aimed at strengthening connectivity, digital infrastructure, higher education and urban mobility in the North-Eastern Region.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), around 10:30 AM, the PM will land at the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh, where he will witness the Aerial Display of Fighters, Transports and Helicopters. At around 1 PM, the Prime Minister will inspect the newly built Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu across the River Brahmaputra. Later, at approximately 1:30 PM, he will inaugurate and flag off development projects valued at over Rs 5,450 crore at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Guwahati, which will provide a major boost to higher and management education in the North-Eastern Region.

PM-eBus Sewa Scheme Launch

Finally, PM Modi will also flag off 225 electric buses under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme in Guwahati (100), Nagpur (50), Bhavnagar (50), and Chandigarh (25). With the launch of e-bus operations under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme in these four cities, more than 50 lakh citizens are expected to benefit from access to clean, affordable, and reliable public transport services, thereby improving urban mobility and enhancing quality of life. (ANI)