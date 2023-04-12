PM Modi to virtually flag off Rajasthan's 1st Vande Bharat train; Check out its route, features, other details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express train, via video conferencing on April 12. The inaugural Vande Bharat Express in Rajasthan will ply between Jaipur and Delhi Cantt. railway station. Check out its features.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express train, via video conference, on Wednesday. Starting on April 12, the train will run on a normal schedule. It would make stops in important places like Jaipur, Alwar, and Gurugram while travelling between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: “Our government is making constant efforts to make rail travel safe and equipped with facilities. At 11 am today, I will get the privilege of flagging off Vande Bharat Express between Delhi Cantt and Ajmer."

The Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express will be the High Rise Overhead Electric (OHE) sector's first semi-high speed passenger train. The Vande Bharat train in Rajasthan is also planned to stimulate socioeconomic development in the region by enhancing connection to important tourist destinations such as Pushkar and Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

How much time will it take? It will take five hours and fifteen minutes to go from Ajmer to Delhi Cantt. The Shatabdi Express, which travels between the two cities in six hours and fifteen minutes, is now the quickest train on this route. As a result, the Vande Bharat Express will be 60 minutes quicker than the current express train operating on that route.

All about the comfort: The train will have aircraft-style seats for improved sitting and reclining comfort. All classes include reclining chairs, and executive coaches also have 180-degree rotating seats. These rotatable chairs may be oriented in any direction.

Other features: Four emergency windows will be available in every coach for easy evacuation of passengers in case of an untoward incident. There are 32-inch displays that provide audio-visual passenger information as well as infotainment to passengers. The train offers accessible restrooms and seat handles with Braille seat numbers.

It will also have the indigenous 'Kavach' technology, which is an autonomous train protection system designed to prevent train crashes. 'Kavach' is designed to protect trains by stopping them from past the Danger (Red) signal and colliding. It immediately engages the train braking system. The train incorporates GPS, on-board Wi-Fi, automated doors, fire sensors, CCTV cameras and a three-hour battery backup. Its components are all produced in India.

Last Monday, the prime minister signalled the departure of the Vande Bharat trains between Chennai and Coimbatore and Secunderabad-Tirupati. Three and a half hours have been cut out of the journey time between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh thanks to the railway, which is especially helpful for pilgrims.

