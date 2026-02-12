PM Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 'Seva Teerth' complex on February 13, consolidating the PMO and key ministries. This modern, eco-friendly hub replaces older facilities to foster a more secure and efficient governance ecosystem.

In a historic leap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil the landmark "Seva Teerth" complex on February 13, consolidating the PMO and key, scattered ministries with 4-Star GRIHA standards. It will house PM Modi's office, the National Security Council Secretariat, and the Cabinet Secretariat, all of which were previously located in separate buildings. Replacing fragmented facilities, these modern, eco-friendly complexes consolidate key offices to foster a secure, efficient, and citizen-centric governance ecosystem.

Following the 1:30 PM inauguration of the name, the Prime Minister will address a public programme at 6 PM and formally inaugurate Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2. The inauguration marks a transformative milestone in India's administrative governance architecture and reflects the Prime Minister's commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible and citizen-centric governance ecosystem, an official release from the Prime Minister's Office said.

Modernising India's Administrative Infrastructure

For decades, several key government offices and ministries operated from fragmented, ageing infrastructure spread across multiple locations in the Central Vista area. This dispersion led to operational inefficiencies, coordination challenges, escalating maintenance costs and sub-optimal working environments. The new building complexes address these issues by consolidating administrative functions within modern, future-ready facilities.

Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 accommodate several key ministries, including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Law & Justice, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers and Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Enhanced Collaboration and Citizen Engagement

Both building complexes will feature digitally integrated offices, structured public interface zones, and centralised reception facilities. These features will foster collaboration, improve efficiency, enable seamless governance, enhance citizen engagement, and improve employee well-being.

Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Design

Designed in accordance with 4-Star GRIHA standards, the complexes will incorporate renewable energy systems, water conservation measures, waste management solutions, and high-performance building envelopes. These measures significantly reduce environmental impact while enhancing operational efficiency.

Advanced Safety and Security

The building complexes also include comprehensive safety and security frameworks, such as smart access control systems, surveillance networks and advanced emergency response infrastructure, ensuring a secure and accessible environment for officials and visitors.

Shedding Colonial Legacies

The Union Minister (Ind. Charge) of Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, also highlighted the significance of this inauguration, and stated that it showcases the PM's resolve to "shed colonial legacies" as his office will move from the "British era" South Block to Seva Teerth tomorrow. He also highlighted the significance of the inauguration date: on February 13, 1931, the British formally declared New Delhi the capital of colonial India, making the date highly symbolic in the goal of building a "truly Aatmanirbhar, self-confident New India."

Singh took to his official X account, stating that the "iconic" PM office will move to its new address. "Tomorrow, 13 Feb 2026, the history of independent India takes a new turn. The iconic PMO "Prime Minister's Office" moves from the British era South Block to its new address, #SevaTeerth".

Incidentally, on this very day in 1931, 13 February, the British declared New Delhi the Capital of colonial India. From that colonial proclamation to this decisive transition, the journey reflects PM @narendramodi's resolve to shed colonial legacies and build a truly Aatmanirbhar, self-confident New India." Singh wrote on X.

A Shift from 'Satta to Seva'

The Prime Minister's official residence was renamed Lok Kalyan Marg in 2016, a name that conveys welfare rather than exclusivity and is a reminder of the work that lies ahead for every elected government.

Earlier last year, the Home Ministry sent a communication to states for the change, as states' Raj Bhavans across the country were being renamed as Lok Bhavans. India's public institutions are undergoing a quiet but profound shift, and the idea of governance is moving from "satta to seva and from authority to responsibility", sources said. (ANI)