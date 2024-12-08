PM Modi to unveil projects worth over Rs 7000 crore on Dec 13 for well-organized Mahakumbh 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 7,000 crore at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh on December 13th. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations, emphasizing the expanded scale of the event compared to 2019 and the commitment to providing a seamless experience for pilgrims.

Ahead of the formal inauguration of the world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering, the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil projects worth over Rs 7000 crore in the Sangam city. The Prime Minister’s visit is scheduled for December 13, during which he will offer prayers at the sacred Triveni Sangam and inaugurate the newly constructed Bhardwaj Ashram Corridor and Shringaverpur Dham Corridor.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Prayagraj to review preparations for the December 13 event and provided necessary instructions to ensure its success.

The Chief Minister highlighted the successful management of the 2019 Kumbh, stating, “In 2019, the state government allocated Rs 2406.65 crore from its own funds for the event, and the organization of this mega gathering received global acclaim. This time, keeping in mind the convenience of pilgrims and the pride associated with the 'Sanatan Garv Mahakumbh,' the scale has been further expanded.”

He further shared, “For the Mahakumbh 2025, the state government has approved Rs 5496.48 crore, with an additional Rs 2100 crore in support from the central government under the leadership of the Prime Minister. With no budget constraints, there should be no compromises in the arrangements.”

The Chief Minister instructed officials to promptly address requests from various states seeking to set up camps during the Mahakumbh. Additionally, he directed that land be reserved in Prayagraj for the samadhi of sages and saints who attain salvation during the event.

The Chief Minister statede that while 5,721 organizations were supported during the 2019 Kumbh, nearly 10,000 organizations are actively participating in the Mahakumbh 2025. “To ensure the convenience of devotees, extensive arrangements are being made across the Maha Kumbh Mela area, which spans 4,000 hectares and is divided into 25 sectors. These include 12 km of ghats, 1,850 hectares of parking facilities, 450 km of checkered plates, 30 pontoon bridges, 67,000 street lights, 1,50,000 toilets, 1,50,000 tents, and over 25,000 public accommodations.”

He further emphasized that a special action plan has been designed for key bathing festivals such as Paush Purnima, Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, Basant Panchami, Magh Purnima, and Mahashivratri, ensuring both security and convenience for the massive crowds expected.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, the CM added, “The state government is determined to provide every devotee with the convenience of bathing in the uninterrupted and clean waters of the Ganga during the Mahakumbh. Zero discharge into the river is being strictly ensured to maintain its purity.”

While reviewing the ongoing construction projects, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed that work on the Subedarganj Bridge, Hanuman Temple (Phase-1), 16 critical roads, River Front Road, Phaphamau-Sahso Road, four theme-based gates, 84 pillars, Mankameshwar Temple, and Alopshankari Temple must be completed by December 10. He stressed that while adhering to the timeline, the quality of work must not be compromised.

Addressing representatives of the Railways, the Chief Minister highlighted the need to ensure train connectivity between Prayagraj and other significant pilgrimage destinations, including Kashi, Ayodhyadham, and Chitrakoot, as a large number of devotees are expected to visit these holy sites during the Maha Kumbh.

Setting a firm deadline for all Mahakumbh-related preparations, CM Yogi directed that every task must be completed by December 10. He underlined that the Mahakumbh presents a unique opportunity to showcase the rich heritage of Sanatan Indian culture to the world, with cleanliness, safety, and convenience as its defining features.

The Chief Minister instructed that over 7,000 buses be deployed to manage the influx of devotees, along with the installation of more than 1.5 lakh toilets. Emphasizing cleanliness, he directed the deployment of 10,000 employees to strengthen the sanitation system in the area, ensuring an exemplary experience for all visitors.

