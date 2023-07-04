Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi’s trailblazing tour of Chhattisgarh, UP, Telangana and Rajasthan on 7-8 July

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chhattisgarh, UP, Telangana and Rajasthan on 7-8 July. He will participate in around a dozen programmes in 5 cities in 36 hours. PM Modi will also gift around 50 projects worth Rs 50,000 crores to four states 

    PM Modi to tour Chhattisgarh, UP, Telangana, Rajastham on 7-8 July
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 6:05 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a four-state journey that will take him to Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan on a whirlwind tour on 7-8 July. Throughout his visit, the Prime Minister will participate in 12 programmes spanning five cities: Raipur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Warangal, and Bikaner, sources said, adding that he will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stones for nearly 50 projects, collectively valued at around Rs 50,000 crore.

    Commencing the journey on 7 July, the Prime Minister will travel from Delhi to Raipur, where he will lay the foundation stone for several crucial initiatives. Notably, this includes the foundation stone ceremony for various six-lane sections of the Raipur-Vishakhapatnam corridor. Additionally, he will address a public meeting.

    Subsequently, PM Modi will proceed to Gorakhpur, where he will attend a programme at the Gita Press and flag off three Vande Bharat trains. Furthermore, he will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Gorakhpur railway station.

    The next stop on the Prime Minister's itinerary is his own constituency, Varanasi. Here, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for multiple significant projects. Notably, the dedication of the Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to Son Nagar new line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor will take place. PM Modi will also inaugurate the four-lane widening of NH56, connecting Varanasi and Jaunpur. Additionally, he will lay the foundation stone for the renovation of Manikarnika Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat.

    Continuing the journey on 8 July, PM Modi will travel from Varanasi to Warangal in Telangana. During this visit, he will lay the foundation stone for various projects, including key sections of the Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor. Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the four-lane expansion of the Karimnagar-Warangal section of NH-563. A public meeting will follow, allowing PM Modi to interact with the people in Warangal.

    The final leg of the tour will take PM Modi from Warangal to Bikaner, where he will lay the foundation stone for vital initiatives and dedicate completed projects. Notably, the dedication of various sections of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway and the Inter-State Transmission Line for the Green Energy Corridor Phase-I will take place. Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bikaner railway station. As the tour draws to a close, PM Modi will address a public meeting in Bikaner, further strengthening his connection with the people.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 6:06 PM IST
