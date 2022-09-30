'Great fan of PM Modi': Ahmedabad auto driver takes U-turn who invited Kejriwal for dinner

Autorickshaw driver Vikram Dantani had invited Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for a dinner two weeks ago. However, he was spotted at a public rally of PM Modi, donning saffron scarf and cap, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) trademark attire.

The autorickshaw driver Vikram Dantani, who had hosted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to his Ahmedabad home for a well-publicized meal two weeks ago, claims he is a great fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a passionate supporter of his party, the BJP. Dantani was photographed wearing a saffron scarf and cap, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) characteristic outfit, during a public rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat.

When questioned by the media, Dantani stated that he invited Kejriwal to his home at the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) town hall meeting in Ahmedabad on September 13 because leaders of an autorickshaw union had requested him to do so. He was thrust into the spotlight after AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal arrived at his home in an autorickshaw after accepting the dinner invitation during the meeting.

"I invited Kejriwal to dinner because our union leaders requested me to. Kejriwal accepted my invitation to invite him for a supper at my place right away. I had no idea it would become such a big deal. Otherwise, I am not affiliated with the party in any way (AAP). After that incident, I lost contact with all AAP leaders," he added.

The autorickshaw driver went on to say that he admired the Prime Minister and had always supported for the BJP.

"I came here (for the event) because I am a great Modiji supporter. I have supported the BJP since its inception and have always voted for them. I'm not stating anything under duress," the auto rickshaw driver stated.

Here's what had happened earlier

Kejriwal attended a town hall meeting with autorickshaw drivers here on September 13 as part of the AAP's campaign in Gujarat ahead of the year-end Assembly elections. During the conversation, Dantani invited Kejriwal to supper, which the Delhi Chief Minister quickly agreed. That night, the AAP convener, who was staying in a five-star hotel, rode in Dantani's three-wheeler with other local party leaders to his humble home in the Ghatlodia district for supper.

(With PTI inputs)