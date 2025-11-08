PM Narendra Modi will visit Dehradun for Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee on Nov 9. He'll launch a postal stamp and projects worth over Rs 8140 crore in sectors like water, energy, and sports, and release Rs 62 crore to 28,000 farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dehradun and participate in a programme marking the Silver Jubilee Celebration of the formation of Uttarakhand on November 9 at around 12:30 PM, a release from the Prime Minister's Office said. The Prime Minister will also launch a commemorative postal stamp to mark the occasion and address the gathering.

Development Projects and Farmer Support

During the programme, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects worth over Rs 8140 crores. This includes the inauguration of projects worth over Rs 930 crores and the laying of foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 7210 crores. These projects cater to several key sectors, including drinking water, irrigation, technical education, energy, urban development, sports, and skill development.

The Prime Minister will also release a support amount of Rs 62 crores to more than 28,000 farmers directly into their bank accounts under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

Projects to be Inaugurated

The projects that the Prime Minister will inaugurate include Dehradun water supply coverage for 23 zones under the AMRUT scheme, an electrical substation in Pithoragarh district, solar power plants in government buildings, and an AstroTurf Hockey Ground at Haldwani Stadium in Nainital, among others.

New Projects Initiated

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two key hydro-sector related projects - the Song Dam Drinking Water Project, which will supply 150 MLD (million litres per day) drinking water to Dehradun, and the Jamarani Dam Multipurpose Project in Nainital, which will provide drinking water, support irrigation and electricity generation. Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include electrical substations, the establishment of Women's Sports College in Champawat, and a state-of-the-art dairy plant in Nainital, among others.