PM Modi to Mark 150 Years of Vande Mataram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the nation will celebrate 150 years of Vande Mataram on November 7, calling it a "momentous day for every Indian." The Prime Minister said he will participate in a special programme in Delhi at 9:30 AM to mark the historic occasion.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Tomorrow, 7th November, is a momentous day for every Indian. We celebrate 150 glorious years of Vande Mataram, a stirring call that has inspired generations and ignited an undying spirit of patriotism across our nation. To mark this occasion, I will join a programme in Delhi at 9:30 AM. A commemorative stamp and coin will also be released. The highlight of the programme would be a mass recital of Vande Mataram!" https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1986446534536487034

Nationwide Commemoration Planned

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the year-long commemoration of the National Song "Vande Mataram" on November 7, 2025, at around 9:30 AM at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, an official release from the Prime Minister's Office said.

According to a release, the Prime Minister will also release a Commemorative Stamp and Coin on the occasion. This programme marks the formal launch of a year-long nationwide commemoration from November 7, 2025, to November 7, 2026, celebrating 150 years of this timeless composition, which inspired India's freedom movement and continues to evoke national pride and unity. The celebrations will witness a Mass Singing of the full version of "Vande Mataram" at around 9:50 AM across public places with participation of citizens across all segments of society, in conjunction with the main programme.

Historical Significance of the National Song

The year 2025 marks 150 Years of Vande Mataram. Our national song "Vande Mataram", by Bankimchandra Chatterji, was written during the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Navami, which was on November 7 in 1875. Vande Mataram first appeared in the literary journal Bangadarshan as part of his novel Anandamath. The song, invoking the Motherland as the embodiment of strength, prosperity and divinity, gave poetic expression to India's awakening spirit of unity and self-respect. It soon became an enduring symbol of devotion to the nation, the release stated. (ANI)