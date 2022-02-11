  • Facebook
    PM Modi to hold rallies in Almora, Kasganj on Friday

    The Prime Minister will address two rallies at 12 pm and 2:25 pm, respectively.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 11, 2022, 10:55 AM IST
    Prime  Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address physical election rallies on Friday in Uttarakhand's Almora and Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj, just a day after polling for Assembly elections in five states began with the first phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh. 

    PM Modi on Thursday night tweeted that he is thankful to the people of UP, Uttarakhand and Goa for their affection. He will be addressing rallies in Almora and Kasganj on Friday, February 11. 

     

    As per the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Prime Minister will address the Almora and Kasganj rallies at noon and 2:25 pm, respectively. 

    Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, will also campaign for the party in Uttar Pradesh. Shah will address two public gatherings in Bareilly and one in Shahjahanpur. While the events in Bareilly will begin at 12 pm and 1:30 pm, the event in Shahjahanpur will begin at 3:15 pm. 

    Meanwhile, PM Modi addressed poll rallies in UP's Saharanpur, Uttarakhand's Srinagar and Goa's Mapusa on Thursday. The rally in Saharanpur was the first physical rally in Uttar Pradesh in this election season. 

    Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, with the last round of polling to be held on March 7. Uttarakhand and Gao will vote in a single phase on February 14. Punjab voters will also vote in a single phase on February 20, while Manipur voters will vote on February 28 and March 5. The votes for all five states will be counted on March 10.

    Also Read: 'Ghor-Parivarvadi log', PM Modi's dynasty attack at SP-Congress

    Also Read: UP Election 2022: This is declared result, says Yogi Adityanath in tweet tagging Modi

    Also Read: UP Election 2022: PM Modi urges all eligible citizens to participate in ‘holy festival of democracy’

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2022, 11:07 AM IST
