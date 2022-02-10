  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi urges all eligible citizens to participate in ‘holy festival of democracy’

    However, the Prime Minister - in his early morning tweet, warned people against the deadly COVID-19 and urged them to follow all necessary protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid down by the officials.

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi urges all eligible citizens to participate in holy festival of democracy-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 10, 2022, 7:39 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    With the beginning of the first phase of high-stake assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to all eligible citizens of the state to participate in the “holy festival of democracy” by exercising their franchise.

    “Today is the first phase of voting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. I request all the voters to participate enthusiastically in this holy festival of democracy by following the rules of COVID-19. Remember - Vote first, then refreshments!” said PM Modi in a tweet.

    However, the Prime Minister - in his early morning tweet, warned people against the deadly COVID-19 and urged them to follow all necessary protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid down by the officials.

    Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections on 58 assembly seats covering 11 districts of the state began on Thursday at 7 am. The voting will conclude at 6 pm today.

    The fates of the several heavyweight candidates, including ministers Suresh Rana, Shrikant Sharma and Atul Garg will be sealed.

    Also read: UP Election 2022: Polling underway on 58 seats in first phase

    Ahead of the beginning of the polls, PM Modi on Wednesday had expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will emerge victorious and form governments with an absolute majority in Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

    “I have seen in all states that there is the inclination towards the BJP and we will win the elections with a full majority. The people of all these five states will give BJP the opportunity to serve them,” he told news agency ANI in an exclusive interview.

    “Wherever BJP got the opportunity to work with stability, there the environment is of 'pro-incumbency' instead of ‘anti-incumbency’. The BJP always emerges victoriously with 'pro-incumbency' in elections,” he noted.

    The Election Commission of India declared the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 schedule, announcing voting in seven phases on the following dates. In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2022, 7:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi Interview: Key statements made by the Prime Minister

    PM Modi Interview: 15 key statements made by the Prime Minister

    Stop projects in our territory, India directs Pakistan, China

    Stop projects in our territory, India directs Pakistan, China

    BJP Shehzad Poonawalla takes a dig at over Priyanka Gandhi's women's rights tweet-dnm

    ‘Maulanas above Mahila’: BJP’s comeback on Priyanka Gandhi’s hijab remark

    Instagram Facebook accounts of Chinar Corps restored

    Instagram, Facebook accounts of Chinar Corps restored

    Controversial docmentary 'Kashmir: Palestine in the Making' shelved

    Controversial documentary 'Kashmir: Palestine in the Making' shelved

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022 Polling percentage voting update key candidates seats gcw

    UP Election 2022: Polling underway on 58 seats in first phase

    Here are 7 myths around Cervical Cancer RCB

    Here are 7 myths around Cervical Cancer

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Is Bobby Lashley looking to renew his rivalry with John Cena?-ayh

    WWE: Is Bobby Lashley looking to renew his rivalry with John Cena?

    Deepika Padukone to Kapil Sharma at Gehraiyaan special screening RCB

    Deepika Padukone to Kapil Sharma at Gehraiyaan special screening

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd ODI: Men in Blue wrap up series, netizens delighted-ayh

    India vs Windies 2021-22, 2nd ODI: Men in Blue wrap up series, netizens delighted

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: Not happy about ATK Mohun Bagan's transitions in defence - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Not happy about ATK Mohun Bagan's transitions in defence - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: Hyderabad FC deserved to win against ATK Mohun Bagan - Manuel Marquez-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC deserved to win against ATK Mohun Bagan - Manuel Marquez

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 85): ATK Mohun Bagan eclipses 2-1 against Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 85): ATK Mohun Bagan eclipses 2-1 against Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    After Saffron scarf, Dalit background students enter Hijab-Saffron row, raise 'Jai Bhim' slogans-ycb

    After Saffron scarf, Dalit background students enter Hijab-Saffron row, raise 'Jai Bhim' slogans

    Video Icon
    Hijab vs Saffron scarf: Saffron flag removed to hoist Indian flag in Karnataka college-ycb

    Hijab vs Saffron scarf: Saffron flag removed to hoist Indian flag in Karnataka college

    Video Icon