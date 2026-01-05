PM Narendra Modi is set to visit Somnath on January 11 to join the Somnath Swabhiman Parv celebrations. In an OpEd, he reflected on the temple's resilience, from its first destruction 1000 years ago to its reconstruction by Sardar Patel.

PM Modi to Attend Somnath Swabhiman Parv

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Somnath on January 11 to participate in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv celebrations.

A year-long series of spiritual, cultural and social activities will be organised at Somnath to commemorate the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, officials said. The Somnath Swabhiman Parv will be observed from January 8 to January 11, during which a range of programmes highlighting India's spiritual heritage, cultural pride and social values will be held.

PM Modi Reflects on Somnath's Legacy of Resilience

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned an 'OpEd', reflecting on the story of destruction and resurrection of the Somnath temple, asserting that hearing the word "Somnath" instils a sense of pride in hearts and minds. PM recalled that the first destruction of the revered shrine took place exactly 1,000 years ago in 1026 AD, underscoring how, despite repeated attacks over the centuries, the temple stands in unparalleled glory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a blog post, highlighted the enduring spirit of India's civilisation while reflecting on the legacy of the Somnath temple, saying, "The story of Somnath, a thousand years after the first attack, is not defined by destruction. It is defined by the unbreakable courage of crores of children of Bharat Mata."

Emphasising the resilience and continuity of India's cultural heritage, the Prime Minister added, "There can be no better example of our civilisation's indomitable spirit than Somnath, which stands gloriously, overcoming odds and struggles."

Historical Context: Destruction and Reconstruction

According to the blog, PM Modi mentioned the book Somanatha: The Shrine Eternal, where K. M. Munshi records that Mahmud of Ghazni began his march towards Somnath on 18 October 1025 and, approximately 80 days later, on 6 January 1026, attacked the fortified temple town.

He also mentioned that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a decisive and historic role in re-constructing the temple on November 13, 1947, and K. M. Munshi stood firmly with Patel. The Prime Minister said that in 1951, the Somnath temple was ready for inauguration; however, PM Nehru opposed the participation of President Dr. Rajendra Prasad in the temple's inauguration. (ANI)