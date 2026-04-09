PM Narendra Modi is set to address a Mahila Sammelan on April 13, highlighting the government's push for women's reservation. A special session will discuss the bill, with amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam due on April 16.

PM's Outreach and Legislative Push for Women's Reservation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a major Mahila Sammelan at Vigyan Bhawan on April 13, in what is being seen as a significant outreach ahead of key legislative developments concerning women's representation. According to sources, the Prime Minister is likely to highlight the government's commitment to ensuring greater representation of women in legislative bodies and decision-making processes. Invitations are expected to be sent to all sitting women Members of Parliament.

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A special session has been convened to deliberate on the Women's Reservation Bill, marking a significant step towards enhancing women's representation in legislative bodies. The move underscores the government's intent to prioritise gender equality and ensure greater political participation of women in decision-making processes.

Amendments to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

In a crucial follow-up, the government is preparing to introduce amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament on April 16. The proposed amendments are likely to further streamline the implementation of the legislation, which aims to reserve seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

BJP's 'Mahila Samvad' Campaign

Ahead of the parliamentary move, the Bharatiya Janata Party has intensified its nationwide outreach campaign through initiatives such as "Mahila Samvad." The programme is designed to directly engage with women across urban and rural areas, spreading awareness about the provisions of the Act and gathering feedback from the ground.

PM Modi on 'Nari Shakti'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also written on the Women's Reservation Bill, describing it as a historic step towards strengthening women's empowerment and ensuring greater participation of women in the country's democratic framework. In his remarks, the Prime Minister emphasised that the Bill reflects the government's commitment to "Nari Shakti" and aims to provide women with a stronger voice in policymaking. He noted that increased representation of women in legislatures would lead to more inclusive and balanced governance. (ANI)