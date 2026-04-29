PM Narendra Modi thanked West Bengal voters for the high turnout in the second phase of polling. Speaking in Hardoi, he hailed the 'fearless environment' and urged people to continue participating in the 'festival of democracy'.

PM Modi Lauds High Voter Turnout

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the people of West Bengal for the high voter turnout recorded in the second phase of polling, which is currently underway in the state. Addressing a public gathering in Hardoi, the Prime Minister said he appreciated the "great people of Bengal" for coming out in large numbers to exercise their franchise and urged them to maintain the same enthusiasm until the completion of polling.

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"I express my gratitude to the great people of Bengal for being aware of their rights and voting in large numbers. There are still several hours left for voting to conclude. I would appeal to the people of Bengal to continue participating in this festival of democracy in the same way," he said.

Highlighting the scale of voter participation, the Prime Minister noted that reports indicated heavy polling across constituencies and said that long queues of voters had been witnessed at several polling stations, with visuals also circulating on social media. He further remarked that such levels of enthusiasm had not been seen or even imagined over the past six to seven decades, describing it as reflective of a "fearless environment" in the state.

"Today is also an important day in the festival of democracy. At this time, the second phase of voting is taking place in Bengal, and the reports coming in indicate that there is heavy voting in Bengal. Just like in the first phase, a large number of people are stepping out of their homes to cast their votes. Images of long queues are being widely shared on social media. In an atmosphere that, in the last 6-7 decades, was neither seen nor even imagined, voting is taking place in Bengal in a fearless environment this time. People are voting without fear. This is a sacred symbol of the Constitution of the country and of a strengthening democracy," the Prime Minister said.

High Voter Turnout Recorded

West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 61.11 per cent till 1 pm on Wednesday, as polling is underway for 142 Assembly seats in the second phase of the state elections. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Hooghly topped the districts with a turnout of 64.57 per cent, followed by Howrah at 60.68 per cent. Kolkata North recorded 60.18 per cent polling, while Kolkata South registered 57.73 per cent turnout during the same period. Nadia also saw a significant participation, recording a voter turnout of 61.41 per cent till 1 pm.

High-Stakes Second Phase

The main fight in West Bengal in the 2026 elections is between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. The second phase of the polling is widely seen as the 'litmus test' for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), as voting moves into the party's traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata.

The second phase covers 142 out of 294 seats in West Bengal. The total electorate is around 3.21 crore, with 1,64,35,627 men, 1,57,37,418 women and 792 transgender voters.1,448 candidates are in the fray, including 220 women at 41,001 polling stations, with over 8,000 managed entirely by women.

While 142 seats are up for grabs, all eyes are on the 'Big Five' urban contests. Apart from the high-stakes seat of Bhabanipur, Tollyganj, the heart of the Bengali film industry, is a high-profile, star-studded battle. In the 2021 elections, the TMC dominated this specific belt, winning 123 of these 142 seats. For the BJP, this phase is about making inroads into the urban "bhadralok" vote and the Matua community. For the TMC, it is about holding the line to ensure a fourth consecutive term for Mamata Banerjee.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)